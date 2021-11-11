Across the Desk- super sports fans

Arabile spends time with ardent and committed sports fans. How much time do they spend watching their chosen sports? Have they monetized their obession and how do they enjoy watching sports?
Arabile Gumede in for Clement is hanging out with Olympic Gold medallist swimmer, Tatjana Schoenmaker to speak about her life and swimming career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is taking calls from the listeners on who should be paying on a bae-cation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Listener’s choice this week, Clement is joined by Dermatologist, Dr Jeremy O'Kennedy to talk about birthmarks and why they develop.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the COP26 UN climate conference currently taking place in Glasgow, the environment and sustainability is on everyone’s minds currently. Clement speaks to BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs, Deena Govender.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Speaks to the Board Chairperson at Eskom, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on the plan to resolve the ongoing electricity crisis in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Miss South Africa CEO, Stephanie Wiel, about Miss South Africa Lalela Msawane’s participation in the Miss Universe pageant to be held in Israel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On this week’s Health and Wellness,, Clement speaks to Fitness entrepreneur and Gut Health Coach, Stacey Holland on gentle ways to get in shape.LISTEN TO PODCAST