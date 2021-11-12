Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel There have been calls from various organisations for countries to boycott the international pageant in Israel later this year. 14 November 2021 4:58 PM
FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation The FW de Klerk Foundation on Sunday announced that the former president will be cremated and buried in a private ceremony. 14 November 2021 4:23 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
View all Local
In many ways De Klerk remained a prisoner of his own past - Mac Maharaj Pundits reflect on the complicated legacy of the last apartheid president who passed away at the age of 85 after battling cancer.... 12 November 2021 7:52 AM
What were the key takeaways from the medium-term budget policy statement? Economist Xhanti Payi reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. 12 November 2021 7:24 AM
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
View all Politics
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Some generating units at risk but no need for power cuts this weekend - Eskom Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that they are hoping that there would not be any unexpected breakdowns over the next few days. 12 November 2021 11:46 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
When we started it was uncool to do rock but we always stuck to it - WONDERboom WONDERboom lead singer Cito Otto says they love hanging out together and have a connection. 12 November 2021 3:00 PM
We don't care about De Klerk's death, we care about his victims - PAC president Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Rain pouring only on one car in parking lot goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 November 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Openline

#702Openline

12 November 2021 10:09 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships focus - Life partnerships

12 November 2021 12:07 PM

This week on relationship focus, Clement is joined by Relationship coach, Tracy Ziman Jacobs and matrimonial attorney, Shando Theron as he discusses life partnerships.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The silly things we did to our appearance as teenagers

12 November 2021 11:15 AM

Clement and the listeners share the silly things they did to alter their appearance as teenagers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice and accountability for Apartheid victims

12 November 2021 10:43 AM

Clement speaks to victims of apartheid crimes, Father Michael Lapsley, Lukhanyo Calata and former TRC Commissioner, Yasmin Sooka about accountability and justice for victims of apartheid crimes following the death of the last Apartheid President, FW De Klerk. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk- super sports fans

11 November 2021 12:05 PM

Arabile spends time with ardent and committed sports fans. How much time do they spend watching their chosen sports? Have they monetized their obession and how do they enjoy watching sports?

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Tatjana Schoenmaker

11 November 2021 11:10 AM

Arabile Gumede in for Clement is hanging out with Olympic Gold medallist swimmer, Tatjana Schoenmaker to speak about her life and swimming career.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

11 November 2021 10:03 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea- who pays on a bae-cation?

10 November 2021 12:00 PM

Clement Manyathela is taking calls from the listeners on who should be paying on a bae-cation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener’s Choice: Birthmarks 101

10 November 2021 11:40 AM

On Listener’s choice this week, Clement is joined by Dermatologist, Dr Jeremy O'Kennedy to talk about birthmarks and why they develop. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa ready for electric cars?

10 November 2021 11:12 AM

With the COP26 UN climate conference currently taking place in Glasgow, the environment and sustainability is on everyone’s minds currently. Clement speaks to BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs, Deena Govender.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA government withdraws support for Miss SA at Miss Universe pageant in Israel

Politics Local

FW de Klerk funeral to be private ceremony for family only - Foundation

Politics Local

Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

DA condemns GP Arts & Culture dept's 'disturbing' spending of R100k on gifts

14 November 2021 5:55 PM

EC church leader and female accomplice arrested for human trafficking

14 November 2021 3:54 PM

Austria imposes nationwide lockdown for those not vaccinated against COVID-19

14 November 2021 3:41 PM

