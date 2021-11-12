This week on relationship focus, Clement is joined by Relationship coach, Tracy Ziman Jacobs and matrimonial attorney, Shando Theron as he discusses life partnerships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners share the silly things they did to alter their appearance as teenagers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to victims of apartheid crimes, Father Michael Lapsley, Lukhanyo Calata and former TRC Commissioner, Yasmin Sooka about accountability and justice for victims of apartheid crimes following the death of the last Apartheid President, FW De Klerk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile spends time with ardent and committed sports fans. How much time do they spend watching their chosen sports? Have they monetized their obession and how do they enjoy watching sports?
Arabile Gumede in for Clement is hanging out with Olympic Gold medallist swimmer, Tatjana Schoenmaker to speak about her life and swimming career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is taking calls from the listeners on who should be paying on a bae-cation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Listener’s choice this week, Clement is joined by Dermatologist, Dr Jeremy O'Kennedy to talk about birthmarks and why they develop.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With the COP26 UN climate conference currently taking place in Glasgow, the environment and sustainability is on everyone’s minds currently. Clement speaks to BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs, Deena Govender.LISTEN TO PODCAST