Is South Africa ready for electric cars?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time - Confession of Hitman
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Maggie Davey - Publishing Director of Jacana Media
Today at 22:05
Africa at a Glance: Methodology of what students should be taught in high school
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ari Katz - CEO at Boston City Campus & Business College
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station Tutuka Power Station general manager Sello Mametja says he has called law enforcement to investigate issues at the power station. 18 November 2021 4:38 PM
Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about what this means for consumers. 18 November 2021 4:05 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Business
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Is South Africa ready for electric cars?

Is South Africa ready for electric cars?

10 November 2021 11:12 AM

With the COP26 UN climate conference currently taking place in Glasgow, the environment and sustainability is on everyone’s minds currently. Clement speaks to BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs, Deena Govender.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Across the desk – Military veterans

18 November 2021 12:19 PM

Clement talks to military veterans from uMkhonto we Sizwe and the Azanian People's Liberation Army (APLA) on the state of military veterans in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Kuli Roberts

18 November 2021 11:24 AM

Clement is hanging out with media personality, journalist, and actress, Kuli Roberts.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

18 November 2021 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea - What is the Etiquette when giving a housewarming gift?

17 November 2021 12:05 PM

On What’s The Tea this week, Clement is taking calls from the listeners on housewarming etiquette.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener’s choice – Lifestyle Audits 101

17 November 2021 11:40 AM

On Listener’s Choice this week, Clement is joined by Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, the Head of the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (TAU) at the Department of Public Service and Administration to explain what lifestyle audits are and how they are conducted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow- Innovative Design

17 November 2021 11:04 AM

In part two of the six-part series of BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow, Clement speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst to discuss innovative designs when it comes to future models of cars.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coalition deadline looms with no agreements

17 November 2021 10:39 AM

Clement speaks to Prof Jaap de Visser, the Director of the Dullar Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape as the deadline to form council looms yet some coalition talks have collapsed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

17 November 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- foot problems

16 November 2021 12:00 PM

On Health and Wellness this week, Clement speaks to podiatrist, Dr Gugu Njoko about foot problems and what causes them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- fighting year-end fatigue

16 November 2021 11:35 AM

On world of week this week, Clement speaks to Neil Bierbaum, a life and executive coach on how we can detect and fight end year fatigue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station

Local

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

Local

EWN Highlights

Killing of protesters in Sudan 'utterly shameful': UN rights chief

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

Witness at July unrest inquiry: There were 'young dead bodies on the road'

18 November 2021 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA