BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow- Innovative Design

In part two of the six-part series of BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow, Clement speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst to discuss innovative designs when it comes to future models of cars.
On What's The Tea this week, Clement is taking calls from the listeners on housewarming etiquette.
On Listener's Choice this week, Clement is joined by Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, the Head of the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (TAU) at the Department of Public Service and Administration to explain what lifestyle audits are and how they are conducted.
Clement speaks to Prof Jaap de Visser, the Director of the Dullar Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape as the deadline to form council looms yet some coalition talks have collapsed.
On Health and Wellness this week, Clement speaks to podiatrist, Dr Gugu Njoko about foot problems and what causes them.
On world of week this week, Clement speaks to Neil Bierbaum, a life and executive coach on how we can detect and fight end year fatigue.
Clement speaks to author and broadcaster, Joanne Joseph about her book 'Children of Sugarcane', a historical fiction that traces the journey of indentured labourers.
Clement speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller, the Executive director of the Human Sciences Research Council 's research programme on democracy, governance and service delivery on the decline in the public's faith in political institutions.