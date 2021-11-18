Hanging Out with Kuli Roberts

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Inaugural meeting of CPT Council - Swearing in of mayor
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Eskom announces Load shedding will lift at 21:00, with Stage 1 expected for Friday.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater
Today at 12:23
SAUS threatens NSFAS re students needing to pass 75% of their modules to qualify for funding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson
Today at 12:37
NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24
Today at 12:41
SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:45
Interest rate announcement.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 12:52
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 12:56
Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Hanging Out with Kuli Roberts

Hanging Out with Kuli Roberts

18 November 2021 11:24 AM

Media personality Kuli Roberts


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

#702Openline

18 November 2021 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's The Tea - What is the Etiquette when giving a housewarming gift?

17 November 2021 12:05 PM

On What’s The Tea this week, Clement is taking calls from the listeners on housewarming etiquette.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Listener’s choice – Lifestyle Audits 101

17 November 2021 11:40 AM

On Listener’s Choice this week, Clement is joined by Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, the Head of the Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit (TAU) at the Department of Public Service and Administration to explain what lifestyle audits are and how they are conducted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow- Innovative Design

17 November 2021 11:04 AM

In part two of the six-part series of BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow, Clement speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst to discuss innovative designs when it comes to future models of cars.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coalition deadline looms with no agreements

17 November 2021 10:39 AM

Clement speaks to Prof Jaap de Visser, the Director of the Dullar Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape as the deadline to form council looms yet some coalition talks have collapsed. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

17 November 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness- foot problems

16 November 2021 12:00 PM

On Health and Wellness this week, Clement speaks to podiatrist, Dr Gugu Njoko about foot problems and what causes them.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- fighting year-end fatigue

16 November 2021 11:35 AM

On world of week this week, Clement speaks to Neil Bierbaum, a life and executive coach on how we can detect and fight end year fatigue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In conversation with Joanne Joseph about her book 'Children of Sugarcane'

16 November 2021 11:12 AM

Clement speaks to author and broadcaster, Joanne Joseph about her book 'Children of Sugarcane', a historical fiction that traces the journey of indentured labourers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

