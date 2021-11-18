Hanging Out with Kuli Roberts

Today at 12:05 Inaugural meeting of CPT Council - Swearing in of mayor The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:10 Eskom announces Load shedding will lift at 21:00, with Stage 1 expected for Friday. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater

Today at 12:23 SAUS threatens NSFAS re students needing to pass 75% of their modules to qualify for funding. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Asive Dlanjwa, SAUS spokesperson

Today at 12:37 NEWS24 EXCLUSIVE | Proof of Life: Inside the Moti family's R50m ransom. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Pieter Du Toit, Journalist with News 24

Today at 12:41 SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:45 Interest rate announcement. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 12:52 Eight Days in July by Qaanitah Hunter, Kaveel Singh and Jeff Wicks - Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight... The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

Today at 18:09 The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist

Today at 18:12 Investec's financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fani Titi - CEO at Investec

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 19:08 Life Healthcare Financial Results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

