Developments in the City of Joburg metro

For our 16 Days of Activism conversation we focus on the physical and psychological violence meted out against mothers before, during and after childbirth. Clement speaks to Prof Eddie Mhlanga, an OBGYN, Sheena Swemmer from the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, and Nonkululeko Mbuli at Embrace NGO about the prevalence of obstetric violence. We also hear from the voices of mothers who are survivors of this violence.

