Health and Wellness- Incontinence

On Health and Wellness this week, Clement speaks to Urologist, Dr Craig Mamitele about urinary incontinence in men and women.
Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week Clement asked listeners what constitutes as an Ex?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Media Liaison , Training and Outreach Manager at Consumer Goods & Services Ombud, Ouma Ramaru to talk about how people can deal with poor customer service.LISTEN TO PODCAST
In part four of the six-part series of BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow, Clement speaks to the Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant, Carel Snyman to discuss the mental adjustments when moving from petrol to electric cars.
Clement Manyathela is joined by Former Chief director for supply chain and asset management, Gauteng Health, Thandiwe Pino to talk about the signing off on irregular PPE contracts worth 3 billion rand
Nutritionist Nicci Robertson takes us through the effects and nutritional value of chillies for the human body. How much is too much?
Clement speaks to Sandile July from Werksman Attorneys about what you should and shouldn't disclose to employers in the workplace.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For our 16 Days of Activism conversation we focus on the physical and psychological violence meted out against mothers before, during and after childbirth. Clement speaks to Prof Eddie Mhlanga, an OBGYN, Sheena Swemmer from the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, and Nonkululeko Mbuli at Embrace NGO about the prevalence of obstetric violence. We also hear from the voices of mothers who are survivors of this violence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Robert Maake about the looming petrol price increase.LISTEN TO PODCAST