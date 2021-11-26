Clement speaks to the social innovator, Mbali N on the Heteronormative privilege also known as “straight” privilege.
On Relationship focus this week, Clement speaks to Relationship coach Leah Sefor about navigating relationships when family or friends do not accept your partner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to the Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on vaccines, Prof Barry Schoub on the announcement of a new variant detected in the country.
Aubrey speaks to political analysts, Sanusha Naidu and Dr Kagiso Pooe about the developments that transpired in the country’s metros.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey Masango, in for Clement is hanging out with Former Democratic Alliance federal chairperson, Athol Trolip.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is taking calls from the listener’s on how to deal with negative friends.
On Part three of the BMW Front Seat to Tomorrow, Clement focuses on charging electric vehicles with Hailey Philander, a Product communications specialist at BMW Group South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Listeners’ Choice- Investing in cryptocurrency
On Listener’s Choice this week, Clement speaks to Marius Reitz, the General Manager for Africa at Luno about investing in cryptocurrency.