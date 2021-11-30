Petrol price to hit over R20

Clement speaks to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Robert Maake about the looming petrol price increase.
Nutritionist Nicci Robertson takes us through the effects and nutritional value of chillies for the human body. How much is too much?
Clement speaks to Sandile July from Werksman Attorneys about what you should and shouldn't disclose to employers in the workplace.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For our 16 Days of Activism conversation we focus on the physical and psychological violence meted out against mothers before, during and after childbirth. Clement speaks to Prof Eddie Mhlanga, an OBGYN, Sheena Swemmer from the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, and Nonkululeko Mbuli at Embrace NGO about the prevalence of obstetric violence. We also hear from the voices of mothers who are survivors of this violence.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Dr. Mpho Phalatse answers questions from callers about what her plans are for the city of Johannesburg?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deputy Director General at DIRCO Clayson Monyela and Chairperson of the SAHRC Advocate Bongani Majola joins Clement to discuss the recent travel burns imposed against South Africa by the global north countries.
Clement discusses the proposed mandatory Covid-19 vaccination with callers and Prof Hannelie Meyer, chairperson of the National Vaccination & Immunisation safety expert committee joins in the conversation to answer listener questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On Relationship focus this week, Clement speaks to Relationship coach Leah Sefor about navigating relationships when family or friends do not accept your partner.LISTEN TO PODCAST