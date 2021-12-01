What's The Tea - What constitutes an Ex?

Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week Clement asked listeners what constitutes as an Ex?
How has porn and watching porn impacted your intimate relationships? Your marriage or sex life?
Clement and celebrated, Booker prize winning author, Damon Galgut, discuss his latest offering, The Promise.
Clement speaks to DDG at Home Affairs, Jackson McKay, to clarify some concerns listeners had around the Zimbabwean Special permits.
Clement is hosting Spokespeople, Mlimandlela Ndamase and Keith Khoza and the role and challenges of being a spokesperson.
Clement is hanging out with Businesswoman and author, Amanda Dambuza on her upbringing, journey to success and the importance of mentorship.
Clement speaks to Adv Sipho Mantula, Researcher at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs at Unisa on the disputed territories in the African continent.
Clement speaks to ANC NEC Member and Minister of Justice & Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola on the National Assembly failing to pass the 18th constitutional amendment bill to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
On part five of the BMW Front Seat to Tomorrow. Clement speaks to Masopha Moshoeshoe, a Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency on whether the green economy is a win-win for South Africa.