Across the Desk with newspaper editors

Clement is joined by newspaper editors Lukanyo Mnyanda, Editor of Business Day, Ron Derby, Editor in Chief at the Mail & Guardian and Mpho Raborife, Managing Editor at news24 to talk about their everyday duties as the news editors
Clement Manyathela is joined by Dr Mpume Zenda, OB Gynae Sexologist to talk about consummating one's relationship
Clement Manyathela is joined by a Clinical Psychologist, Sduduzo Mncwabe to talk about the development of African personality and identity
Clement Manyathela is joined by Milani Wolmarans, Project Manager for EVDS, Department of Health to talk about the issue of fake Covid-19 vaccine certificates.
Clement Manyathela is hanging out with an award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini to talk about his new album, his upbringing, and the hit song "Osama"
Clement hears from listeners who share juicy pieces of gossip happening in their lives. This week Clement asked listeners what constitutes as an Ex?
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Media Liaison , Training and Outreach Manager at Consumer Goods & Services Ombud, Ouma Ramaru to talk about how people can deal with poor customer service.
In part four of the six-part series of BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow, Clement speaks to the Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant, Carel Snyman to discuss the mental adjustments when moving from petrol to electric cars.