The Wife Series Listener Review

Latest Local
'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights' Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg says the curfew has not shown to be effective against the transmission of the coronavirus. 29 December 2021 8:24 AM
Health Dept u-turns on decision to scrap COVID tracing and quarantine protocols Scientists welcomed the decision that these procedures would be scrapped saying that they weren't viable in this economic climate. 29 December 2021 7:42 AM
US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa US President Joe Biden said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday. 29 December 2021 7:01 AM
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma granted leave to appeal medical parole ruling Judge Matojane says that his order that Zuma's time on medical parole should not be counted as part of his sentence may be found t... 21 December 2021 1:40 PM
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
The Wife Series Listener Review

The Wife Series Listener Review

17 December 2021 11:07 AM

Clement reviews Showmax first telenovela, The Wife with listeners Ondella Parella, Lindokuhle Cebisa and Keneilwe Sebola.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health & Wellness - It's the end of the year as we know it and feel it

28 December 2021 12:06 PM

 Allan Sweidan - Clinical psychologist and Co-Founder at AKESO clinics chats to Aubrey about our feelings about end of year 

World of Work:rebuilding the world of business

28 December 2021 11:36 AM

 Mike Anderson founder and CEO of National Small Business Chamber joins Aubrey in this week's world of work to discuss how to start a business with little resources.

Shell looses case to do seismic survey

28 December 2021 11:31 AM

Wilmien Wicomb Attorney at Legal Resources Centre 

Paying tribute to the life and tines of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

28 December 2021 10:26 AM

Zelda La Grange, former secretary to former president Nelson Mandela, reflects on the life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and her personal experiences with struggle stalwart.

#702Openline

28 December 2021 10:13 AM
Show testimonials - How has the CM Show affected you?

24 December 2021 12:27 PM

Clement and the listeners reflect and share how they have been impacted by the CM Show. 

Last minute Christmas Cooking tips

24 December 2021 12:25 PM

Clement speaks to Mokgadi Itsweng, a chef and author, and Katelyn Allegra, a Food Photographer, stylist & Recipe Developer on some last-minute Christmas lunch tips.

CRL Rights Commission calls for action after 32 initiates die

24 December 2021 10:15 AM

Clement speaks to Vuyo Stofile, the Director of Operations in the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders on the CRL Rights Commission calling for urgent action after death of 32 initiates.

#702Openline

24 December 2021 10:13 AM
Across the Desk- International listeners of the CM Show

23 December 2021 12:09 PM

 

On across the desk, Clement hosts international listeners of the CM Show, Solly Moeng in Switzerland, Cheryl King in the United Kingdom and Kekeletso Kgosing in the South Korea.

