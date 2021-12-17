Sex focus- The dangers of over-the-counter sexual enhancements

On sex focus this week, Clement speaks to Dr Elna Mckintosh, a sexual health practitioner and Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, a urologist on the dangers of over-the-counter sexual enhancers.
Allan Sweidan - Clinical psychologist and Co-Founder at AKESO clinics chats to Aubrey about our feelings about end of yearLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Anderson founder and CEO of National Small Business Chamber joins Aubrey in this week's world of work to discuss how to start a business with little resources.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wilmien Wicomb Attorney at Legal Resources CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zelda La Grange, former secretary to former president Nelson Mandela, reflects on the life of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and her personal experiences with struggle stalwart.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners reflect and share how they have been impacted by the CM Show.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Mokgadi Itsweng, a chef and author, and Katelyn Allegra, a Food Photographer, stylist & Recipe Developer on some last-minute Christmas lunch tips.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Vuyo Stofile, the Director of Operations in the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders on the CRL Rights Commission calling for urgent action after death of 32 initiates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On across the desk, Clement hosts international listeners of the CM Show, Solly Moeng in Switzerland, Cheryl King in the United Kingdom and Kekeletso Kgosing in the South Korea.