Hanging out with Devi

This week, Clement is hanging out with award-winning investigative television journalist, Devi Sankaree Govender, talking about holding government, companies and individuals to account.
Mandla Langa, Former political exile, cultural activist, poet and novelist
Wendy Alberts, CEO Restaurant Association of SA
Devon Borough- Author, speaker and coach joins Aubrey in this week's Midweek motivation to discuss GET OVA IT, a guidebook to healing and transformation, he also gives advice to listeners in how they can improve their lives
Brent Lindeque-Good things guy - Chats to Aubrey about the highs and lows of 202
Arthur Goldstuck, CEO of Worl Wide Worx and Editor in Chief of Gadget Magazine joins Aubrey to give us a reflection on everything tech in 2021 and what we can look forward to in 2022.
Allan Sweidan - Clinical psychologist and Co-Founder at AKESO clinics chats to Aubrey about our feelings about end of year