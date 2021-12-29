On relationship focus this week, Aubrey speaks to relationship coach and founder of the Relationship Architect, Shelley Lewin on finding the joy in the single life.
Aubrey is hanging out with filmmaker and author Anant Singh reflecting on his life, four decade-long career and his memoir, Black and white.
On across the desk, Aubrey is joined by Ari Katz, the CEO at Boston City Campus and Boston Online Home Education, James Donald, the Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Yandiswa Xhakaza, the University of Cape Town (UCT) Online High School First Director & Principal as they reflect on the challenges faced by the education sector and what the future of education looks like.
Aubrey is in conversation with Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, the CEO of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) reflecting on the human rights issues South Africa still face and the challenges faced by the SAHRC.
We are joined by Niki Seberini, Mind Freedom Fighter, facilitator of Byron Katie's "The Work" and radio talk show host on finding peace of mind no matter what! It's time to bid 2021 farewell and make way for a brand new 2022!
We are joined by Shireez Latief, Senior Manager Marketing and PR for M-Net 101 and M-Net Movies on what happened 2021 and what's happening this year with Mnet Mzansi Magic and what to look forward to on your screens 2022
We are joined by Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick on Zondo's Part One State Capture report which targets Guptas' New Age newspaper and Dudu Myeni's destruction of SAA
We are joined by Bonnie Smith, General Manager: FCM Flight Centre Travel Group on 10 Travel Tech Trends to expect in 2022