Refiloe Mpakanyane
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371 The Health Department says 110 more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus. 9 January 2022 8:16 AM
Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health Ray White chats to Coyne Healthcare expert Dr Arnike Redelinghuys who says a healthy plant-based diet is good. 9 January 2022 7:09 AM
Hawks to reveal what evidence exists against alleged Parly arsonist Zandile Mafe While the Hawks have been reluctant to reveal exactly what evidence they have against Mafe at this stage, Hawks Spokesperson Briga... 8 January 2022 3:25 PM
Leaders charged must step aside from positions, Ramaphosa tells supporters ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa also said the party would implement measures contained in the State Capture Inquiry report. 8 January 2022 4:38 PM
Malema calls on Ramaphosa to lift restrictions and open stadiums EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing his supporters, said the president was using restrictions to hold on to power. 8 January 2022 4:03 PM
Amid heightened security, Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver ANC January 8 statement Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo details planned events in the build-up for the big celebrations on Saturday. 8 January 2022 9:51 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated' Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report. 6 January 2022 7:44 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
Djokovic refused entry into Australia John Maytham chats to former tennis player, coach and commentator Brett Phillips to reflect on Djokovic barred from the country. 6 January 2022 7:01 AM
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
Aaron Moloisi: I'm one person who ever cries over split milk This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman, Aaron Moloisi to talk about his Upside of Failures. 7 January 2022 3:05 PM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing At least seven people were killed and three were missing after a cliff collapsed onto boats carrying tourists on a lake in Brazil. 9 January 2022 8:36 AM
France removes South Africa from its travel red list The International Relations Department's Clayson Monyela confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday morning. 6 January 2022 10:40 AM
Tributes pour in for legendary actress Betty White The 'Golden Girls' star passed away at the age of 99 at her home. 1 January 2022 6:30 AM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
#702Openline

#702Openline

31 December 2021 10:03 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationship focus: Finding the joy in single life

7 January 2022 12:05 PM

 

On relationship focus this week, Aubrey speaks to relationship coach and founder of the Relationship Architect, Shelley Lewin on finding the joy in the single life.

Hanging out with Anant Singh, Film producer

7 January 2022 11:17 AM

 

Aubrey is hanging out with filmmaker and author Anant Singh reflecting on his life, four decade-long career and his memoir, Black and white.

#702Openline

7 January 2022 10:20 AM
Across the Desk

6 January 2022 12:10 PM

On across the desk, Aubrey is joined by Ari Katz, the CEO at Boston City Campus and Boston Online Home Education, James Donald, the Executive Director of DBE's E3 Programme and Yandiswa Xhakaza, the University of Cape Town (UCT) Online High School First Director & Principal as they reflect on the challenges faced by the education sector and what the future of education looks like.

In Conversation with Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, CEO of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

6 January 2022 11:32 AM

Aubrey is in conversation with Advocate Tseliso Thipanyane, the CEO of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) reflecting on the human rights issues South Africa still face and the challenges faced by the SAHRC.

#702Openline

6 January 2022 10:07 AM
Finding peace of mind no matter what! It's time to bid 2021 farewell and make way for a brand new 2022!

5 January 2022 12:53 PM

We are joined by Niki Seberini, Mind Freedom Fighter, facilitator of Byron Katie’s “The Work” and radio talk show host on finding peace of mind no matter what! It's time to bid 2021 farewell and make way for a brand new 2022!

Listeners Choice-  what’s happening this year on Mnet

5 January 2022 12:51 PM

We are joined by Shireez Latief, Senior Manager Marketing and PR for M-Net 101 and M-Net Movies on what happened 2021 and what’s happening this year with Mnet Mzansi Magic and what to look forward to on your screens 2022

After four gruelling years, Zondo pleased to be handing over inquiry report

5 January 2022 12:50 PM

We are joined by Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick on Zondo’s Part One State Capture report which targets Guptas’ New Age newspaper and Dudu Myeni’s destruction of SAA

World of Tech, Trends and Lifestyle

5 January 2022 12:50 PM

We are joined by Bonnie Smith, General Manager: FCM Flight Centre Travel Group on 10 Travel Tech Trends to expect in 2022

 

Following healthy plant-based diet and exercise good for men's health

Local

[VIDEO] Boulder crashes on boats in Brazil, kills at least 7 people, 3 missing

World

SA records 7,759 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 92,371

Local

EFF’s growth shows South Africans have had enough of the ANC: Julius Malema

9 January 2022 9:04 AM

Capetonians urged to be vigilant and report suspicious fires

9 January 2022 8:46 AM

United States, Russia kick off high stakes talks amid Ukraine war fears

9 January 2022 8:21 AM

