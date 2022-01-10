Africa is in conversation with Author & Director at PEM Afurika, Pie-Pacifique Kabalira-Uwase about his new offering, ‘Witnessing’, that accounts a young Rwandan boys witnessing of the genocide.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to City of Joburg MMC for Economic Development, Nkululeko Mbudu and General Secretary of the South African Informal Traders Forum, Brian Phaaloh about the implementation of the long-awaited Informal Trading Policy.
Africa speaks to Family Focused Financial Planner, Terence Tobin on whether partners should fully disclose their assets, liabilities, and credit reports to each other before marriage
Africa speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.
Africa speaks to Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu, Prof Mosa Moshabela about the earlier than predicted arrival of the possible fifith wave of Covid-19 in South Africa.
Africa speaks to SASCO President, Bamanye Matiwane, SAUS President, Yandisa Ndzoyiya and EFF student Command President, Mandla Shikwambana about the importance of student leadership in shaping the country