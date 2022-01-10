Today at 13:12 Slipper Day Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Julia Sotirianakos

125 125

Today at 13:35 'From Koe'siestes To Kneidlach With Kids' Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Chantal Stanfield - Singer and Actress

125 125

Today at 14:05 Parenting and Parents - Compulsory early childhood education : What parents need to know Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Lynda Eagle - Academic Advisor at ADvTECH Schools

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: State Capture report : Matsela Koko way forward Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

125 125

Today at 16:10 Fifth Covid wave coming Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Nat

125 125

Today at 16:50 What to do in the event of a home fire Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wynand Engelbrecht, CEO of Fire Ops South Africa

125 125