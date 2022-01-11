Hanging Out with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
The financial costs of job-seeking still lock young people out of opportunities.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead for Youth Capital, a project incubated by DG Murray Trus
Today at 14:05
Golf Masterclass with Dave Usendorff.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dave Usendorff - Master Professional, PGA South Africa
Today at 15:20
Retailers rationing cooking oil quantity -
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Morne Botes, Commercial Director at Southern Oil
Today at 15:50
Impact of unstable electricity supply on small businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siphesihle Tshibi, Small Business Owner
Today at 16:10
Charlotte Maxeke Casualty still not open
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ayanda Dakela, Chief Director for Health Infrastructure and Project Manager
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : Small business bounce back loan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
World Bank Gender Assessment Report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM : Business Unusual - Star Wars Day - a look at lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the future of the streaming wars holds.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Dr Vuyane Mhlomi, co-founder and CEO of Quro Medical
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vuyane Mhlomi - Co-founder and CEO at Quro Medical
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. 4 May 2022 12:51 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
NPA pleased with court ruling freezing over R1bn in Gupta-linked assets Investigating Directorate national spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are continuing with their investigation to take this ma... 4 May 2022 8:16 AM
EFF confirms Hillary Gardee's body has been found The EFF has confirmed that the body of the daughter of former EFF Secretary General Godrich Gardee was located outside Nelsprui... 3 May 2022 12:16 PM
Those implicated in state capture must be removed from Parly and Cabinet - Outa Presenter John Maytham chats to Rudi Heyneke, the project manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the fourth in... 2 May 2022 10:11 AM
Municipality blamed for R43.5m Randfontein old age home being empty for 6 years Presenter Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana and the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Bronw... 2 May 2022 9:23 AM
Dos and don'ts of negotiating a salary during a job interview Refilwe Moloto speaks to Silke Rathbone, a principal partner at Labour Excel and Megan Prosser, a senior manager at Robert Walters... 4 May 2022 12:03 PM
Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Stavros Nicolaou, a senior executive at Aspen Pharmacare. 4 May 2022 11:25 AM
Latest diesel price hike raises concerns of knock-on effect on inflation The Energy Department's Robert Maake said that the significant increases in the prices of diesel and illuminating paraffin would h... 4 May 2022 7:01 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
Startup insurer covers 'informal' homes excluded from traditional insurance The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ntando Kubheka, founder and CEO of Sugar Insure. 3 May 2022 8:44 PM
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 8:10 PM
Chad le Clos' surfacing from the deep waters of depression The South African swimmer went through a dip in performance last year after a traumatic experience left him struggling mentally. B... 3 May 2022 3:28 PM
CSA announces Momentum Proteas' contracted squad for 2022/23 In the lead up to that schedule, Cricket South Africa on Monday announced a list of 15 players who have been awarded national cont... 2 May 2022 2:31 PM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
Zonke shares her gratitude to God in new single 'Oko' Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the Multi-platinum award-winning singer-songwriter Zonke Dikane says her full album will be out in... 29 April 2022 10:41 AM
Presley Chweneyagae: I am a rural boy and was stuck between football and acting Actor/producer Presley Chweneyagae talks about his childhood, career and the role his mother had in pursuing his career. 28 April 2022 11:59 AM
WATCH: Guy proposing marriage at McDonald's has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2022 9:56 AM
S.Africans question Steenhuisen's Ukraine visit: 'What are you doing there?' Steenhuisen is in Ukraine this week where he is on a fact-finding missions. He will visit various refugee camps and meet with vari... 2 May 2022 4:48 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the 'S' in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
THETO MAHLAKOANA: Ramaphosa jeers exposed depth of cracks within Cosatu facade Theto Mahlakoana takes an in-depth dive into the events that led to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa being booed at a Cosatu May Day... 4 May 2022 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Dove launches mom-daughter campaign against toxic online beauty advice #DetoxYourFeed - Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Dove campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 9:34 PM
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them Ian Mann reviews 'The Voltage Effect: How to Make Good Ideas Great and Great Ideas Scale' on The Money Show. 3 May 2022 8:10 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Hanging Out with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

Hanging Out with Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

11 January 2022 7:51 AM


What's the tea: Why do some people behave unruly at a buffet offering?

4 May 2022 1:03 PM

Clement opened the lines to callers on What’s the tea, about the behaviour of people at a buffet and why some people act unruly

Listeners Choice: Water Rights in South Africa

4 May 2022 12:08 PM

Clement speaks Acting Deputy Director-General, Regulations and Department of Water and Sanitation, Leonardo Manus and Head of Natural Resources at Agri SA, Janse Rabie about South African water rights and who can have ownership. 

Africa Travel Indaba

4 May 2022 11:44 AM

Clement speaks to CEO of Gauteng Tourism Authority, Sithembiso Dlamini about their participation in the Travel Indaba and the township economy 

Update on the KZN flooding disaster

4 May 2022 11:43 AM

Clement speaks to KwaZulu Natal Premier, Sihle Zikalala about the Province’s plan to rebuild after the flood disaster and the KZN tourism industry assisting in rebuilding

Africa Travel Indaba

4 May 2022 11:42 AM

Clement speaks to Regional Head West Africa, South Africa Tourism, Thekiso Rakolojane about West African travellers and how they contribute to South African GDP

Africa Travel Indaba

4 May 2022 11:41 AM

Clement speaks to CEO of Gauteng Tourism Authority, Sithembiso Dlamini about their participation in the Travel Indaba and the township economy 

Africa Travel Indaba

4 May 2022 11:40 AM

Clement speaks to acting chief executive officer of Tourism KwaZulu-Natal, Phindile Makwakwa about the economic boost that the Travel Indaba will bring to the province.

Health and wellness: Throat and vocal care

3 May 2022 12:52 PM

Clement speaks to Ear Nose and Throat Specialist at Netcare Sunninghill, Dr Sibulele Cezula about different types of sore throats and how to care for the infections

World of Work: Dealing with losing your job

3 May 2022 11:43 AM

Clement speaks to Industrial Relations Consultant, Desigan Pillay on the ways you can navigate retrenchment, dismissal and resignation.

Africa Travel indaba

3 May 2022 11:42 AM

Clement speaks to Acting CEO of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Givemore Chidzidzi 

Africa will lose out if Gqeberha COVID-19 vaccine plant closes, warns Aspen exec

Business

NPA pleased with court ruling freezing over R1bn in Gupta-linked assets

Local

More immigrants being kidnapped for ransom in Eastern Cape - Hawks

Local

North Korea fires ballistic missile in latest show of force

4 May 2022 12:55 PM

EU targets Russian oil, Patriarch in new sanctions

4 May 2022 12:55 PM

Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union marches to health dept over poor work conditions

4 May 2022 11:35 AM

