State of the ANC - Reflecting on the January 8 Statement

Clement reflects on the ANC January 8 Statement and the state of the ruling party with Paul Mashatile, the ANC Treasurer-General.
Dr Eve explains the importance of consent even in established relationships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
For decades, Black parents have told their children that in order to succeed despite racial discrimination, they need to be “twice as good”-twice as smart, twice as dependable, twice as talented. This advice can be found in everything from literature to tv shows, to day-to-day conversation. Clement and social innovator, Mbali N, discuss this with the listeners.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On across the desk this week, Clement hosts university vice- chancellors about their work and challenges facing South African universities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is hanging out with satirist, Pieter-Dirk Uys, actor, comedian, satirist, author and playwright reflecting on his decades’ long career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and the listeners shared their experiences of judgment in religious settings.
Clement speaks to Former Head of domestic intelligence, State Security Agency, Adv Mahlodi Muofhe on what the function and role of intelligence is in the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
