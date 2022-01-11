World of work: First time entries in the job market

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Today at 12:52
Today marks a 1000 days since families of trapped Lily Mine workers have been waiting for help.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Harry Mazibuko
Today at 12:56
Census 2022: Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka outlines state of readiness.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Luqmaan Omar Head: Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations
Today at 13:40
How to empower the girl child without neglecting the boy child
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Kwanda Ndoda - Innovation Manager in the All Children On Track portfolio at the DG Murray Trust
Today at 14:05
The Series on Cannabis - Legalities of Cannabis on SA (episode 4)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Rosalind Lake - Director at Norton Rose
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast
Today at 15:50
[Explainer] Why taking part in a census is important
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Home Affairs meet UNHCR over Asylum seekers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown Bethel
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Bettie Jordaan.
Today at 16:50
EWN: Nthuthuko Shoba trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 18:09
US FED ripple effects to emerging countries interest rate hike cyle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:13
Discovery Health's presentation to parliament on NHI
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - finding gems in cheap unstable markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Piet Viljoen - Portfolio Manager at Counterpoint Value Fund
