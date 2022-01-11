Health and Wellness - Creating lasting healthy habits

Clement speaks to Dr Matome Kganakga, a General Practitioner at Medi Clinic about what lasting habits we can create to improve our health.
Africa speaks to Family Focused Financial Planner, Terence Tobin on whether partners should fully disclose their assets, liabilities, and credit reports to each other before marriageLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa in the exploration of space.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu, Prof Mosa Moshabela about the earlier than predicted arrival of the possible fifith wave of Covid-19 in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to SASCO President, Bamanye Matiwane, SAUS President, Yandisa Ndzoyiya and EFF student Command President, Mandla Shikwambana about the importance of student leadership in shaping the countryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa and callers share their wardrobe malfunction stories.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Director for Independent Schools at the Gauteng Department of Education, Chriselda Mosibudi-Makhubela, on the process of registering your kids for home-schooling and how to ensure that the lessons fall within the scope of the correct phase of education.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Chief Electoral Officer of the IEC, Sy Mamabolo about the South African electoral system and how to better ensure participationLISTEN TO PODCAST