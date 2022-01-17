Evaluating the South African constitution

Clement evaluates the South African constitution with Justice Albie Sachs, a former Constitutional Judge at Constitutional Court, Professor of law at Wits University, Stuart Woolman, and Public Interest lawyer, Tanveer Jeewa.
Clement Manyathela is joined by an Alignment & Intimacy Coach, Nu Davidson to talk about how you can navigate the G-spot, how to locate and stimulate it.
Clement Manyathela is joined by an Independent Foreign affairs Analyst, Peter Fabricius to talk about the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
On across the desk this week, Clement hosts game rangers. What are the stories of the game rangers, drivers and wildlife trackers? He speaks to rangers from across the country's national parks, Dhiraj Nariandas, Innocent Lebepe and Kwena Mabala.
Clement is hanging out with Bongiwe Kunene, the Managing Director of the Banking Association South Africa reflecting on her life, career and the banking industry in South Africa.
Listeners share their experiences of dating someone who doesn't want to spend money.
What do loansharks do and how are consumers protected against them? Deon Nobrega from Pay Me Now helps listeners understand the ins and outs of borrowing money from loansharks.
Clement and the listeners share stories of healing from feelings of inadequacies due to their families sidelining them for various reasons including work status, financial abilities and social clout.