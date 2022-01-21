On across the desk this week, Clement hosts traffic reporters, Karabo Tjale and Amo Ramela. What are the job duties of a traffic reporter? How do they spot accidents and traffic jams?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is hanging out with Prof Adam Habib, an academic, researcher, activist, administrator, and well-known public intellectual as they reflect on the state of the country, his upbringing and career.
Clement and the listeners talk about the times friends have excluded other friends because they do (or do not) have children.
Clement speaks to statistician-general, Risenga Maluleke, about the plans in place for the upcoming national census.
Clement and the listeners discuss instances where they have had to blur boundaries due to their empathy and concern for others, specifically in the workplace.
Clement speaks to the ANC's Joe Maswanganyi and the DA's Dion George about the loan conditions and intricacies of the R11bn loan from the World Bank.
Clement speaks to Siphamandla Manqele, an Entrepreneur and food production specialist about how minimizing food wastage when living alone
Clement speaks to Anja van Beek, a talent strategist and executive coach how to you manage employees who are older than you.