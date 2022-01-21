Relationship focus- establishing consent in our relationships

Dr Eve explains the importance of consent even in established relationships.
Clement is joined by the Economist and Founding Director at Nascence Advisory and Research, Xhanti Payi to help us understand the economic recession and how government should respond to economic crises.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by the Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan to talk unpack the state capture report. and the resistors of State Capture, Former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory and Author of Uncaptured, Mosilo Mothepu and Former Eskom Chief Executive Officer, Tshediso Matona to discuss how the capture of Eskom happened.
Clement speaks to Plant biologist, Dr Nox Makunga about the health benefits of gardening and how it can also enhance your mental health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by the Theology Researcher at the Gender Unity at the Stellenbosch University, Dr Funlola Olojede and the Lead Pastor and Founder of Living Stones Assembly, Fika Mathe to unpack the issue of religion and African spirituality. whether religion is too westernised.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joint by Advocate and Legal Director at Strata-g Labour Solutions, Adv Tertius Wessels to help us understand sabbatical leave and what it entails.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mxolisi Dukwana about the state Capture Report and what came out of the Free State Asbestos project, EOH Holdings Ltd, Chief Executive Officer, Stephen van Coller about the outcomes of the State Capture Report. and Former Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene about the state Capture Report and how difficult it was to be a resistor of state capture.LISTEN TO PODCAST