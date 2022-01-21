Relationship focus- establishing consent in our relationships

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:42
The Kruger Park is getting a R370 million upgrade
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Gareth Coleman - Managing Executive of the Kruger National Park
Today at 14:05
Masterclass on Selling
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Themba Nkuna - Sales, Leadership and Mindset coach
Today at 15:16
EWN: SIU's annual performance discussed before parliament
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
AfriForum appeals judgment banning old SA flag
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sello Hatang- Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO.
Today at 16:20
Cele's Spotlight obsession prevents real justice
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongekile Macupe, Senior Education Journalist with City Press - Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness: 3 Mistakes to avoid when nominating a beneficiary
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:20
Sars disallowed over 60% of home office claims last year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Carmen Westermeyer, Carmen Westermeyer, a facilitator of The Tax Faculty's monthly tax discussions.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - When and how wars are declared
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Peter 'Fats' Lazarides, Founder of Ocean Basket
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter "Fats" Lazarides - Founder at Ocean Basket
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How corruption 'ruined such a beloved entity' and plunged SA into darkness Clement Manyathela and guests unpack the fourth volume of the State Capture report and capture of power utility Eskom 11 May 2022 1:11 PM
Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening Eskom has been implementing the rolling blackouts during the evening peak since Monday as it struggles to keep up with demand. 11 May 2022 12:18 PM
Schools breaking own rules on student disciplinary procedures - Equal Education Lester Kiewit speaks to Ebrahiem Daniels of the Equal Education Law Centre about school disciplinary procedures. 11 May 2022 11:40 AM
NPA wants to prosecute 9 state capture cases in coming months Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala-Seboka chats to The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2022 1:00 PM
Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane in a critical condition in hospital The ANC caucus leader was involved in an accident on Monday night when he was travelling from Alexandra to his home. 10 May 2022 2:38 PM
Mabe: ANC will go into the national conference united ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe spoke to Mandy Weiner about President Cyril Ramaphosa's message to disgruntled delegates plead... 10 May 2022 2:26 PM
Kruger National Park hopes for competitive edge with R370m facilities upgrade John Maytham talks to managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Gareth Coleman, about the park's R370 million renovation it... 11 May 2022 10:02 AM
Marmite is getting restocked on SA's shelves - but jars are disappearing fast Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Martin Neethling, the chief marketing officer at PepsiCo Sub Saharan Africa. 11 May 2022 8:39 AM
'South Africa needs a Marshall Plan to end its load shedding nightmare' John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence. 11 May 2022 6:39 AM
WATCH: Doctor pulling cockroach out of woman's ear goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:32 AM
WATCH: LOL! Off-duty officer stopping runway taxi driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2022 9:15 AM
Feeling worn out? Try glamping in a locally manufactured yurt Bruce Whitfield chats to Tobin Davenport about Southern Yurts' camp sites and how they manufacture their own yurts. 10 May 2022 8:13 PM
'PR nightmare for Safa that the launch went ahead without Ria Ledwaba' Mandy Wiener interviews Sunday Times soccer writer Marc Strydom about the SA Football Association presidency. 11 May 2022 1:19 PM
Boucher looking forward to taking Proteas to new heights after CSA drops charges Cricket South Africa determined there was no substantial basis for the charges after Mark Boucher apologised for his actions and f... 10 May 2022 12:54 PM
Cricket SA drops disciplinary charges against Mark Boucher The charges were instituted against Boucher following recommendations from the Social Justice & Nation-Building (SJN) after it mad... 10 May 2022 10:35 AM
WATCH: Woman running with a cow's head crowned 'Looter of the year 2022' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2022 8:41 AM
Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane has passed away The 23-year-old played the role of Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora. 7 May 2022 3:56 PM
We celebrate 8 Mzansi celeb moms and their awesome kids this Mother's Day From 947's Anele Mdoda to DJ Zinhle, Pearl Thusi, Zoleka Mandela, and more - these gorgeous moms show off their beautiful kids. 6 May 2022 1:19 PM
Israel flight fright as passengers sent chilling pics of plane crash Nine people have been arrested over the incident which played out onboard an Israeli aircraft bound for Turkey. 11 May 2022 10:44 AM
Cape Town ranked 3rd best city in the world, but best for who? Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Cities Network's Kayla Hanna Brown, about what life is like for ordinary citizens in Cape Town. 11 May 2022 9:31 AM
F1's ban on bling - but will Lewis Hamilton toe the line or pay a fine? Lewis Hamilton has suggested he will not fully comply with Formula One's jewelry ban, but will a $250,000 fine change his mind? 10 May 2022 10:41 AM
SA's Biovac pushing on with Pfizer vaccine plans despite falling demand The Money Show interviews Dr Morena Makhoana, CEO of the Biovac Institute. 10 May 2022 9:31 PM
SA is top importer of French champagne in Africa, 1m bottles in 2021 Bruce Whitfield talks to Jaco Maritz (Editor, How we made it in Africa) about Africa's French champagne consumption habits. 4 May 2022 8:16 PM
Sanlam and global player Allianz team up to create Pan-African insurance giant Bruce Whitfield discusses the joint venture with Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital 4 May 2022 6:56 PM
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along? Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them" by Joshua Greene. 10 May 2022 1:34 PM
How companies can end up using the POPI Act to mess you around The Protection of Personal Information Act - help or hindrance? Wendy Knowler follows up on consumer complaints on The Money Show. 5 May 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] 'Lovely to look at, but luxury advertising so formulaic it's ludicrous!' Where's the brand competitiveness? Andy Rice looks at Dolce & Gabbana's latest male fragrance campaign on The Money Show. 4 May 2022 8:45 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Relationship focus- establishing consent in our relationships

Relationship focus- establishing consent in our relationships

21 January 2022 12:03 PM

Dr Eve explains the importance of consent even in established relationships. 


What's The Tea

11 May 2022 12:19 PM
Listener's Choice: Understanding Economic recession

11 May 2022 11:36 AM

Clement is joined by the Economist and Founding Director at Nascence Advisory and Research, Xhanti Payi to help us understand the economic recession and how government should respond to economic crises. 

State Capture Report: Resistors of State Capture

11 May 2022 11:16 AM

                    
Clement is joined by the Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan to talk unpack the state capture report. and the resistors of State Capture, Former CEO of Trillian Financial Advisory and Author of Uncaptured, Mosilo Mothepu and Former Eskom Chief Executive Officer, Tshediso Matona to discuss how the capture of Eskom happened.

#702Openline

11 May 2022 10:04 AM
Health and Wellness: The physical and mental benefits of gardening

10 May 2022 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to Plant biologist, Dr Nox Makunga about the health benefits of gardening and how it can also enhance your mental health. 

Christianity in an African Context

10 May 2022 11:38 AM

Clement is joined by the Theology Researcher at the Gender Unity at the Stellenbosch University, Dr Funlola Olojede and the Lead Pastor and Founder of Living Stones Assembly, Fika  Mathe to unpack the issue of religion and African spirituality. whether religion is too westernised.

World of work: What is sabbatical leave from work

10 May 2022 11:35 AM

Clement is joint by Advocate and Legal Director at Strata-g Labour Solutions, Adv Tertius Wessels to help us understand sabbatical leave and what it entails. 

#702Openline

10 May 2022 10:20 AM
Unpacking the State Capture Report

9 May 2022 12:11 PM

Clement speaks to MEC of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mxolisi Dukwana about the state Capture Report and what came out of the Free State Asbestos project, EOH Holdings Ltd, Chief Executive Officer, Stephen van Coller about the outcomes of the State Capture Report. and Former Finance Minister, Nhlanhla Nene about the state Capture Report and how difficult it was to be a resistor of state capture.

#702Openline

9 May 2022 10:07 AM
Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

Business Local

Phaahla wants 2% health budget decrease avoided to stave off staff cuts

Local

How corruption 'ruined such a beloved entity' and plunged SA into darkness

Local

EWN Highlights

Nathaniel Julies murder case postponed to June

11 May 2022 12:34 PM

Generating shortage sees Eskom bring back power cuts for Wednesday evening

11 May 2022 12:18 PM

KZN MEC says water is slowly being restored to various parts of eThekwini

11 May 2022 11:46 AM

