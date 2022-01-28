Unpacking the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Clement Manyathela is joined by an Independent Foreign affairs Analyst, Peter Fabricius to talk about the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
Clement spends time understanding and explaining the high level report into the looting and violence which gripped our country in July 2021. He is joined by Dr Jakkie Cilliers and Eldred de Klerk.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement and Cape Talk’s Lester Kiewit unpack President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address with Eyewitness News’ Tshidi Madia and Babalo Ndenze as well as 702 Midday Report host, Mandy Weiner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On across the desk this week, Clement hosts Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist at EWN, Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN and South Africa Political analyst puppet, Chester Missing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is hanging out with Media Personality, Businessman, actor and TV presenter Aaron Molois, talking about his life and twenty years in the entertainment industry.
Clement speaks to the speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on readiness and security ahead of the state of the nation address that will be held outside the parliamentary precinct, at the Cape Town City Hall.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement puts the spotlight on the malfeasance at state-owned enterprises, Denel. He speaks to Ra'eesa Pather, investigator at Open Secrets, Adv Fay Mukaddam , Chartered Director and Technical Advisor at the Institute of Directors of South Africa and Defense analyst, Helmoed heitman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement looks at the rights of property owners with Pearl Scheltema, the CEO, of Fitzanne Estates and Dilen Heerschop, a Property Law Attorney at Schuler Heerschop Pienaar Inc Attorneys. What does the law says about property ownership in the country?