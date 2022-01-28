Sex focus- Navigating the G-spot

Clement Manyathela is joined by an Alignment & Intimacy Coach, Nu Davidson to talk about how you can navigate the G-spot, how to locate and stimulate it.
On across the desk this week, Clement hosts Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist at EWN, Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN and South Africa Political analyst puppet, Chester Missing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is hanging out with Media Personality, Businessman, actor and TV presenter Aaron Molois, talking about his life and twenty years in the entertainment industry.
Clement speaks to the speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on readiness and security ahead of the state of the nation address that will be held outside the parliamentary precinct, at the Cape Town City Hall.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement puts the spotlight on the malfeasance at state-owned enterprises, Denel. He speaks to Ra'eesa Pather, investigator at Open Secrets, Adv Fay Mukaddam , Chartered Director and Technical Advisor at the Institute of Directors of South Africa and Defense analyst, Helmoed heitman.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement looks at the rights of property owners with Pearl Scheltema, the CEO, of Fitzanne Estates and Dilen Heerschop, a Property Law Attorney at Schuler Heerschop Pienaar Inc Attorneys. What does the law says about property ownership in the country?
Have you had an amicable divorce or breakup? Clement and the listeners give me some tips for an amicable and civil breakup.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement discusses the pros and cons of constantly chewing gum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Dr Palesa Sekhejane from the Human Sciences Research Council about the unique experiences of those women who work in the STEM sector.