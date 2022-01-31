Practising manifestation

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Education Dept turns to private company to root out rot in National Skills Fund Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has appointed a private forensic company to get to the bottom of the rot at one of his de... 13 February 2022 11:46 AM
Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police Police have reminded communities that their cooperation is essential in fighting the scourge of femicide and gender-based violence... 13 February 2022 11:32 AM
World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Advocate Robin Sewlal to reflect on the impact that radio has on people's lives. 13 February 2022 9:16 AM
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
[ICYMI] Moonstruck 2022 - CapeTalk's iconic music festival An all-female line-up made the 2022 edition of the Moonstruck Summer Music Concert online a night to remember. 12 February 2022 8:44 PM
Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 2 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Watch the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 winning round and that of the Junior Brain of 702 to measure your chance of success. 12 February 2022 3:13 PM
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
Practising manifestation

Practising manifestation

31 January 2022 9:13 AM


SONA in 60 mins

11 February 2022 11:37 AM

Clement and Cape Talk’s Lester Kiewit unpack President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address with Eyewitness News’ Tshidi Madia and Babalo Ndenze as well as 702 Midday Report host, Mandy Weiner.

#702Openline

11 February 2022 10:06 AM
Across the Desk- SONA preview

10 February 2022 12:11 PM

On across the desk this week, Clement hosts Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist at EWN, Gaye Davis, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN and South Africa Political analyst puppet, Chester Missing. 

Hanging Out with Aaron Moloisi

10 February 2022 11:07 AM

 

Clement is hanging out with Media Personality, Businessman, actor and TV presenter Aaron Molois, talking about his life and twenty years in the entertainment industry. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers State of the Nation Address

10 February 2022 10:18 AM

Clement speaks to the speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on readiness and security ahead of the state of the nation address that will be held outside the parliamentary precinct, at the Cape Town City Hall.

#702Openline

10 February 2022 10:06 AM
State capture report looking into Denel

9 February 2022 12:13 PM

Clement puts the spotlight on the malfeasance at state-owned enterprises, Denel. He speaks to Ra'eesa Pather, investigator at Open Secrets, Adv Fay Mukaddam , Chartered Director and Technical Advisor at the Institute of Directors of South Africa and Defense analyst, Helmoed heitman.

Listeners Choice- The rights of property owners

9 February 2022 12:11 PM

 

Clement looks at the rights of property owners with Pearl Scheltema, the CEO, of Fitzanne Estates and Dilen Heerschop, a Property Law Attorney at Schuler Heerschop Pienaar Inc Attorneys. What does the law says about property ownership in the country?

What's The Tea- How to have a good divorce

9 February 2022 12:10 PM

Have you had an amicable divorce or breakup? Clement and the listeners give me some tips for an amicable and civil breakup. 

#702Openline

9 February 2022 10:05 AM
'YouthBuild SA helps prepare young people for sustainable opportunities'

Local

How to maximise your tax advantages with a retirement annuity

Local

World Radio Day: 'Radio gives listeners hope'

Local

Search continues for Cape Town teen lost in strong rip current

13 February 2022 12:44 PM

Communities must cooperate to fight scourge of femicide and GBV in SA: Police

13 February 2022 11:32 AM

'Hard not to cry': What is being said at the Beijing Olympics

13 February 2022 9:56 AM

