Aubrey speaks to Nicci Robertson, a Nutritional Therapist and Founder of Re-Invent Health about effective ways to healthily gain weight or muscle.
Aubrey speaks to Anja van Beek, a talent Strategist and Executive Coach about managing negative emotions in a team environment. How do you manage anger, frustration and resentment in your team?
Aubrey speaks to Professor Adam Mohammed, the Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke, Salome Meyer, a project manager at the Cancer Alliance and the acting Director General at the Gauteng provincial government about the impact on health services the closure of the hospital has caused.
Aubrey speaks to Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, as well as Mmusi Maimane, to discuss the newly announced quotas for jobs to prioritise South Africans.
Tracy Ziman-Jacobs helps us understand the importance of honesty in relationships and partnerships.
Deputy Minister Mahlobo gives the direction they (led by Minister Senzo Mchunu and the second Deputy Minister, Dikeledi Magadzi) are taking the Department.
Acting Director-General at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Leonardo Manus. Manus is responsible for Regulation, dealing with issues such as water pollution. What causes pollution and how is the impact of pollution of water resources have on the quality of water?
Rand Water Chief Executive, Sipho Mosai, explains the role played by water board/entities in the provision of water and the challenges they face. He also touches on the state of infrastructure and revenue collection from the municipalities they serve.