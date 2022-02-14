Unpacking the report into the July Riots

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:13
budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Its a rubicon budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 18:48
Tax implications for individual and corporates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Keet van Zyl - Founding Partner of Knife Capital,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Latest Local
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 22 February 2022 7:58 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the NICD Professor Cheryl Cohen talks about what surveillance is goin... 22 February 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House. 21 February 2022 7:20 PM
View all Business
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shores 21 February 2022 7:40 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 February 2022 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Unpacking the report into the July Riots

Unpacking the report into the July Riots

14 February 2022 11:07 AM

Clement spends time understanding and explaining the high level report into the looting and violence which gripped our country in July 2021. He is joined by Dr Jakkie Cilliers and Eldred de Klerk. 


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness- How to gain weight effectively and healthily

22 February 2022 11:59 AM

Aubrey speaks to Nicci Robertson, a Nutritional Therapist and Founder of Re-Invent Health about effective ways to healthily gain weight or muscle.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Managing Resentment, Anger and Frustration in your team

22 February 2022 11:35 AM

Aubrey speaks to Anja van Beek, a talent Strategist and Executive Coach about managing negative emotions in a team environment. How do you manage anger, frustration and resentment in your team? 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact to patient care caused by damages at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

22 February 2022 11:08 AM

Aubrey speaks to Professor Adam Mohammed, the Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke, Salome Meyer, a project manager at the Cancer Alliance and the acting Director General at the Gauteng provincial government about the impact on health services the closure of the hospital has caused.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

22 February 2022 10:03 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proposals for job quotas for South Africans

21 February 2022 11:05 AM

Aubrey speaks to Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, as well as Mmusi Maimane, to discuss the newly announced quotas for jobs to prioritise South Africans. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

21 February 2022 10:17 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationships focus- honesty in our partnerships

18 February 2022 12:08 PM

Tracy Ziman-Jacobs helps us understand the importance of honesty in relationships and partnerships.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Water and Sanitation summit

18 February 2022 11:03 AM

Deputy Minister Mahlobo gives the direction they (led by Minister Senzo Mchunu and the second Deputy Minister, Dikeledi Magadzi) are taking the Department.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Water and Sanitation summit

18 February 2022 10:53 AM

Acting Director-General at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Leonardo Manus. Manus is responsible for Regulation, dealing with issues such as water pollution. What causes pollution and how is the impact of pollution of water resources have on the quality of water?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Water and Sanitation summit

18 February 2022 10:38 AM

Rand Water Chief Executive, Sipho Mosai, explains the role played by water board/entities in the provision of water and the challenges they face. He also touches on the state of infrastructure and revenue collection from the municipalities they serve.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert

Local

Institute focuses on allocation for social grants, health ahead of budget speech

Local

Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'

Local

EWN Highlights

Treasury denies allegations of budget cuts across govt departments

22 February 2022 8:39 PM

Parly building not in danger of collapsing at this point after fire - De Lille

22 February 2022 8:12 PM

Parly inquiry into Mkhwebane's impeachment moves ahead

22 February 2022 7:27 PM

