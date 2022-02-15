Health and Wellness- Nosebleeds
Clement speaks to Dr Matome Kganakga, a General Practitioner about nosebleeds. Do they signal something more serious? How do they prevent them?
Clement and the listeners shared on who their go to person is when asking for money.
Clement discusses issues of governance at the national broadcaster following the ongoing spat between the SABC and its former head of news. He speaks to Prof Justine Limpitlaw, Prof Anton Harber and SANEF’s Reggy Moalusi.
On Listeners Choice this week, Clement discusses Euthanasia with Prof Willem Landman, an Executive member at DignitySA. What is the current law around Euthanasia in South Africa?
Clement speaks to Nhanhla Lux Dlamini, the Operation Dudula leader and Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, the Gauteng Police Commissioner about the controversial protests that have taken place in parts of Gauteng.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On world of work this week, Clement speaks to Zanele Luvuno, the MD of Transcend Talent Management on how you can get your ideas noticed within your organization.
Clement speaks to representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the USA in South Africa as Ukraine seeks talks with Russia over escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement spends time understanding and explaining the high level report into the looting and violence which gripped our country in July 2021. He is joined by Dr Jakkie Cilliers and Eldred de Klerk.LISTEN TO PODCAST