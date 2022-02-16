Listeners Choice- Euthanasia

On Listeners Choice this week, Clement discusses Euthanasia with Prof Willem Landman, an Executive member at DignitySA. What is the current law around Euthanasia in South Africa?
Tracy Ziman-Jacobs helps us understand the importance of honesty in relationships and partnerships.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deputy Minister Mahlobo gives the direction they (led by Minister Senzo Mchunu and the second Deputy Minister, Dikeledi Magadzi) are taking the Department.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Acting Director-General at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Leonardo Manus. Manus is responsible for Regulation, dealing with issues such as water pollution. What causes pollution and how is the impact of pollution of water resources have on the quality of water?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Rand Water Chief Executive, Sipho Mosai, explains the role played by water board/entities in the provision of water and the challenges they face. He also touches on the state of infrastructure and revenue collection from the municipalities they serve.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Water and Sanitation Department, DG Dr Sean Phillips, sets the scene for this year's National Water and Sanitation summit.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus is joined by ER24 paramedics who share some of the adrenaline-filled moments of their profession and how COVID19 affected the work they did.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nickolaus spends time catching up with Mango Groove's Claire Johnston, sharing memories of her life through music, and what she looks most forward to now that live performances are slowly coming back.
Clement and the listeners shared on who their go to person is when asking for money.