Operation Dudula protests spread in Gauteng

Latest Local
Member of staff at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen suspended for alleged sexual misconduct Mandy Wiener chats to Gauteng Education Spokesperson Oupa Modibe to give an update on the school. 18 February 2022 1:06 PM
Latest HIV cure breakthrough good but 'can't be rolled out to 38-million people' Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre at the Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine at the University of Cape To... 18 February 2022 11:50 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Cape Town threatens to end contracts over state capture if firms don't explain The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 16 February 2022 8:12 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree' Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa. 16 February 2022 9:04 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
Life is unpredictable, freezing eggs is a good option - Fertility specialist Gynecologist and fertility specialist at Sandton Fertility Clinic Dr Razina Patel and eggsperience.com founder Valerie Landis talk... 16 February 2022 3:27 PM
Sweet deal: Singer and entrepreneur Danny K snaps up Sweets from Heaven Bruce Whitfield talks to award-winning musician Danny K about his plans for the Sweets from Heaven brand. 15 February 2022 8:58 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
WATCH: Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 February 2022 8:29 AM
WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:24 AM
Bank warning man to stop using funny payment references has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 February 2022 8:20 AM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
'Green shoots of change evident in SA electricity supply industry and in Eskom' Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Chris Yelland (MD, EE Business Intelligence) why he's feeling more positive about our energy future. 16 February 2022 7:03 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
Operation Dudula protests spread in Gauteng

Operation Dudula protests spread in Gauteng

16 February 2022 10:28 AM

Clement speaks to Nhanhla Lux Dlamini, the Operation Dudula leader and Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, the Gauteng Police Commissioner about the controversial protests that have taken place in parts of Gauteng.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationships focus- honesty in our partnerships

18 February 2022 12:08 PM

Tracy Ziman-Jacobs helps us understand the importance of honesty in relationships and partnerships.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Water and Sanitation summit

18 February 2022 11:03 AM

Deputy Minister Mahlobo gives the direction they (led by Minister Senzo Mchunu and the second Deputy Minister, Dikeledi Magadzi) are taking the Department.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Water and Sanitation summit

18 February 2022 10:53 AM

Acting Director-General at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Leonardo Manus. Manus is responsible for Regulation, dealing with issues such as water pollution. What causes pollution and how is the impact of pollution of water resources have on the quality of water?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Water and Sanitation summit

18 February 2022 10:38 AM

Rand Water Chief Executive, Sipho Mosai, explains the role played by water board/entities in the provision of water and the challenges they face. He also touches on the state of infrastructure and revenue collection from the municipalities they serve.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

18 February 2022 10:09 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Setting the scene at the National Water and Sanitation summit

18 February 2022 9:51 AM

Water and Sanitation Department, DG Dr Sean Phillips, sets the scene for this year's National Water and Sanitation summit. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk- Paramedics

17 February 2022 12:11 PM

Nickolaus is joined by ER24 paramedics who share some of the adrenaline-filled moments of their profession and how COVID19 affected the work they did. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Claire Johnston

17 February 2022 11:38 AM

 

Nickolaus spends time catching up with Mango Groove's Claire Johnston, sharing memories of her life through music, and what she looks most forward to now that live performances are slowly coming back.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

17 February 2022 10:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s the Tea- Who is your first person to call when asking for money?

16 February 2022 12:00 PM

 

Clement and the listeners shared on who their go to person is when asking for money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NICD investigating possible typhoid outbreak in two provinces

Local

City of Joburg gives clarity on who issues informal trading permits

Local

If municipalities don't pay we will struggle to provide water - Rand Water

Local

'These are trumped-up charges,' says Carl Niehaus as trial is postponed to May

18 February 2022 5:06 PM

Anti-apartheid songs still have a place in a democratic SA, says Gunner

18 February 2022 4:20 PM

Operators struggle to access online system for COVID-19 Taxi Relief Fund

18 February 2022 3:59 PM

