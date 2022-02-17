Across the Desk- Paramedics

Nickolaus is joined by ER24 paramedics who share some of the adrenaline-filled moments of their profession and how COVID19 affected the work they did.
Aubrey Masango is speaking to Obstetrician-Gynecologist & Sexologist, Dr Mpume Zenda about how you can talk to your partner about safe sex and sexually transmitted infections (STIs)
Aubrey Masango is joined by Archivist, Author and Professor of Information Science at Unisa, Prof Mpho Ngoepe and Executive Head of Languages at Pan South African Language Board
, Julius Dantile to talk about the protection of South African indigenous languages from extinction.
Aubrey is joined by a panel of guests who dissect the sentiment and announcements made by finance minister, Enoch Godongwana.
Aubrey spends time with comedian and tv personality, Jason Goliath, and welcomed a call from his mom, who shared priceless memories of his childhood.
Aubrey helps a listener who has found himself within the tricky situation called, The Friendzone.
Aubrey helps listeners understand the complications associated with ADHD and how to care adequately for children who are diagnosed with this disorder.
Aubrey speaks to the ISS's Jakkie Cilliers, about possible outcomes of the ANC elective conference planned for later this year.
Aubrey speaks to Rumbi Gorgens from Embrace, a civil society organisation, about their calls for an additional economic support measure for pregnant women.