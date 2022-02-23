Aubrey helps a listener who has found himself within the tricky situation called, The Friendzone.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey helps listeners understand the complications associated with ADHD and how to care adequately for children who are diagnosed with this disorder.
Aubrey speaks to the ISS's Jakkie Cilliers, about possible outcomes of the ANC elective conference planned for later this year.
Aubrey speaks to Rumbi Gorgens from Embrace, a civil society organisation, about their calls for an additional economic support measure for pregnant women.
Aubrey speaks to Nicci Robertson, a Nutritional Therapist and Founder of Re-Invent Health about effective ways to healthily gain weight or muscle.
Aubrey speaks to Anja van Beek, a talent Strategist and Executive Coach about managing negative emotions in a team environment. How do you manage anger, frustration and resentment in your team?
Aubrey speaks to Professor Adam Mohammed, the Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke, Salome Meyer, a project manager at the Cancer Alliance and the acting Director General at the Gauteng provincial government about the impact on health services the closure of the hospital has caused.
Aubrey speaks to Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, as well as Mmusi Maimane, to discuss the newly announced quotas for jobs to prioritise South Africans.