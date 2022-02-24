Across the Desk- post budget analysis

Clement is joined by the most successful and talented female artists who started off their music careers as back-up singers Nomcebo Zikode, Artist and Songwriter, Siphokazi Maraqana, Afro-soul Songstress and Tebello Sukwene, Gospel artistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Hanging out with a Corporate Activist and Inspirational Businesswoman, Nolitha Fakude about her journey to success and her three-decade-long career advocating the development of women
Clement Manyathela is joined by a Psychiatrist and member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists, Dr Kagisho Maaraganye to talk about how you can check yourself into a psychiatric institution and when to do it.