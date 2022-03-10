Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
With the smartphone 'there is no longer a reason to buy professional cameras' World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck talks about how smartphone cameras are endangering integrated cameras. 21 March 2022 5:26 PM
Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East Tshwane Emergency Services Charles Mabaso says they have not not tangible information on the ground as to what could have been the... 21 March 2022 4:21 PM
Gauteng launches schools art and sport to nurture talent, tackle substance abuse Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe explains how the Wednesday Integrated Programme for sports and ar... 21 March 2022 3:31 PM
Zweli Mkhize blames former DG for Digital Vibes scandal Embattled former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has launched a fresh legal attack on the SIU and accuses his former director gene... 20 March 2022 7:59 AM
Does government want to make it harder to hire foreigners with bill amendment? Bruce Whitfield discusses the draft bill to regulate the employment of foreign nationals with Andrew Woodburn(Amrop Woodburn Mann) 17 March 2022 10:12 PM
Mbali Ntuli: I don't leave on a bitter note Former member of the Democratic Alliance Mbali Ntuli says she has done enough for the party. 17 March 2022 11:37 AM
ExxonMobil and American power on trial in 'Private Empire' by Steve Coll Ray White interviews Songezo Zibi, Chairperson at Rivonia Circle. 21 March 2022 7:57 PM
Is our food safe? There’s been 5 major product recalls so far in 2022 Ray White interviews Justin Naylor, Managing Director at special risk insurer iTOO. 21 March 2022 7:32 PM
Replacing Russian oil with new production is 'mutually assured destruction' Ray White interviews Robyn Hugo, Director of Climate Change Engagement at Just Share. 21 March 2022 6:59 PM
A setback is not failure, never give up hope - Dr Imtiaz Sooliman Relebogile Mabotja chats to Gift of the Givers Foundation founder on how to deal with life's setbacks on the Upside of Failure. 18 March 2022 3:16 PM
Don't get duped into debt review on the phone with promises of lower repayments Unsolicited calls promising hugely reduced monthly instalments? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show. 16 March 2022 8:42 PM
Corporates are calling staff back to the office, we're grateful- Growthpoint CEO The Money Show interviews Group CEO Norbert Sasse about Growthpoint Properties' half-year results. 16 March 2022 6:45 PM
'You train for about a year to get to this point' - Absa Cape Epic rider Stage 1 of the 2022 edition of the most grueling mountain bike race in the world got underway at Lourensford on Monday 21 March. 21 March 2022 12:53 PM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Proteas and Bangladesh face off in second ODI in Centurion The Proteas will hope for a much-improved performance as they take on Bangladesh in the second ODI on Sunday. 20 March 2022 9:10 AM
LIVE: CSA backs selection of winning team to face Bangladesh in Centurion Here's where you can catch our live commentary for the series. Watch it or listen - your choice. 18 March 2022 9:09 AM
WATCH: Woman singing We need you lord mistakenly moves to Easy on Me goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 March 2022 8:41 AM
VIDEO: Elderly woman has been allegedly assaulted at Food Lovers Market Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 March 2022 8:40 AM
Sbu Leope adds new sound to his music repertoire The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja that the song 'Maru a Pula' is a tribute to musicians that inspired him, such as the late Ra... 18 March 2022 3:31 PM
'Russia had to intervene through military operation in Ukraine as last resort' Press Attache for the Russian Embassy in the Republic of South Africa Alexander Arefiev reflects on the war. 16 March 2022 7:45 AM
WATCH: Reporter catches hit-and-run on camera while reporting on road accidents Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 March 2022 8:21 AM
SA govt still not taking sides in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Gungubele Cabinet is calling for a negotiated diplomatic solution, while noting that the socio-economic cost of the conflict is devastating... 10 March 2022 3:00 PM
Standard Bank to cut finance for coal power projects, stripping natural forests Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank's Kenny Fihla about the climate policy the Group revealed on Wednesday. 16 March 2022 7:10 PM
YEP! Puts the focus on SMEs by enhancing their digital presence Yep! is here to help businesses enhance their digital presence, increase visibility and improve engagement with customers. 16 March 2022 7:58 AM
How do we get more entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem? After two years of physical disconnect, the moving parts of the African ecosystem can come together at GTR Africa. 14 March 2022 5:02 PM
Wealthy consumers lose confidence as bombs keep dropping on Ukrainian cities Ray White interviews Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa. 21 March 2022 6:32 PM
How high interest rates MUST go… and how fast they must get there Ray White interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 21 March 2022 6:26 PM
Technician's basic mistake could have shut down Koeberg's only operating unit Alarmingly, Eskom didn't inform the public about the incident - Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 March 2022 9:22 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
Capetonian activist wins International Women of Courage Award

21 March 2022 11:07 AM

Aubrey speaks to Pascoe about her International Women of Courage Award and work in ant-crime activism.

#702Openline

21 March 2022 10:04 AM
Sex Focus: Sex after having children and dealing with neglect from spouse after children

18 March 2022 12:06 PM
e-Hailing industry set to have a national shut down

18 March 2022 11:11 AM

 

Aubrey Masango speaks to the Spokesperson of  E-hailing Operators, Vhatuka Mbelengwa about the national shut down planned by e-hailing drivers next week to entice the government to protect them from exploitation, industry tensions and criminals.

Public Protector facing possible suspension from office

18 March 2022 10:34 AM

 

Aubrey Masango is joined by New24 Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan to discuss the possible suspension of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane after President Ramaphosa asked the Public Protector to give reasons why she should not be suspended. 

#702Openline

18 March 2022 10:06 AM
Across The Desk – Advertising

17 March 2022 12:03 PM
Hanging out with Kganki Matabane

17 March 2022 11:27 AM

Aubrey speaks to the Chief Executive of Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane about the ways we can save black business and what BBBEE really means.

#702Openline

17 March 2022 10:11 AM
Ntuli bows out of the DA

17 March 2022 9:47 AM

Aubrey speaks to with Mbali Ntuli, the now former DA KZN legislature member after her resignation today. Ntuli says she has done enough in the DA, and wants another direction on how to help South Africa. 

Residents reluctant to move to a church after shack fire in Pretoria East

Local

'Racism did not die when apartheid fell,' says Ramaphosa on Human Rights Day

Local

'Govt must regulate e-hailing app companies and stop the exploitation'

Local

EWN Highlights

‘It’s Sharpeville Massacre Day’: Some political parties remember lives lost

21 March 2022 8:07 PM

Inequalities in education and health sectors exacerbated by COVID-19 - SAHRC

21 March 2022 7:32 PM

Renowned SA artist Esther Mahlangu robbed at gunpoint

21 March 2022 7:17 PM

