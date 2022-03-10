Hanging out with Baleka Mbete

Clement is hanging out with the former Speaker of the National Assembly and former deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Baleka Mbete as she reflects on her time as an anti-apartheid activist and time served in Parliament.
Aubrey speaks to Pascoe about her International Women of Courage Award and work in ant-crime activism.
Aubrey Masango speaks to the Spokesperson of E-hailing Operators, Vhatuka Mbelengwa about the national shut down planned by e-hailing drivers next week to entice the government to protect them from exploitation, industry tensions and criminals.
Aubrey Masango is joined by New24 Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan to discuss the possible suspension of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane after President Ramaphosa asked the Public Protector to give reasons why she should not be suspended.
Aubrey speaks to the Chief Executive of Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane about the ways we can save black business and what BBBEE really means.
Aubrey speaks to with Mbali Ntuli, the now former DA KZN legislature member after her resignation today. Ntuli says she has done enough in the DA, and wants another direction on how to help South Africa.