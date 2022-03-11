Aubrey Masango speaks to the Spokesperson of E-hailing Operators, Vhatuka Mbelengwa about the national shut down planned by e-hailing drivers next week to entice the government to protect them from exploitation, industry tensions and criminals.
Aubrey Masango is joined by New24 Legal Journalist, Karyn Maughan to discuss the possible suspension of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane after President Ramaphosa asked the Public Protector to give reasons why she should not be suspended.
Aubrey speaks to the Chief Executive of Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane about the ways we can save black business and what BBBEE really means.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey speaks to with Mbali Ntuli, the now former DA KZN legislature member after her resignation today. Ntuli says she has done enough in the DA, and wants another direction on how to help South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey and the listeners talk about what moving on from a relationship means for them.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aubrey speaks to Janusz Luterek, a food lawyer and Chairman of the South African Association for Food Science and Technology (SAAFost) about what sell-by dates and best before labels really mean on our food products.
Aubrey speaks to representatives from the country’s law enforcement agencies, the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, about the progress they are making in fighting corruption.LISTEN TO PODCAST