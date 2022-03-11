President appoints Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the Chief Justice of South Africa

Clement speaks to Adv Dali Mpofu, the spokesperson of the Judicial Service Commission on the appointment of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the Chief Justice of South Africa.
Aubrey speaks to the Chief Executive of Black Business Council, Kganki Matabane about the ways we can save black business and what BBBEE really means.
Aubrey speaks to with Mbali Ntuli, the now former DA KZN legislature member after her resignation today. Ntuli says she has done enough in the DA, and wants another direction on how to help South Africa.
Aubrey and the listeners talk about what moving on from a relationship means for them.
Aubrey speaks to Janusz Luterek, a food lawyer and Chairman of the South African Association for Food Science and Technology (SAAFost) about what sell-by dates and best before labels really mean on our food products.
Aubrey speaks to representatives from the country's law enforcement agencies, the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority, about the progress they are making in fighting corruption.
Clement speaks to Dondo Mogajane, the Director-General at National Treasury in a wide-ranging interview about his 23 years at treasury, the country's fiscal position and government's position on procurement.
Ray speaks Naturist, Vongani Nkuna on the benefits on naturism on one's physical and mental health.