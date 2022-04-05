In conversation with Mondli Gungubele

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
WATCH - Panel discussion on meeting SA's infrastructure targets Join an effort from Infrastructure South Africa to bring cohesion to Government's infrastructure planning. 21 April 2022 9:00 AM
I will ensure I don't put myself first but work with the community - Zikalala Bongani Bingwa chats to KwaZulu-Natal premier to give an update on the floods and clear the air on the water tanker debacle. 21 April 2022 8:47 AM
Help put Joburg northern suburbs lone arsonist behind bars and get R10k reward Fidelity Services Group CEO Wahl Bartmann tells more about the reward for getting the person involved in house fires arrested. 21 April 2022 7:53 AM
Latest Local
Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims Ntuli in a series of tweets to both Zille and her assistant Nicholas Gotsell called for the former to apologise for telling talk R... 21 April 2022 8:30 AM
Simplify visa process to attract skills SA has lost, urges Massmart chairperson Massmart Holdings Chair Kuseni Dlamini discusses his call for government to speed up reforms on The Money Show. 20 April 2022 10:44 PM
War room established to restore KZN water supply - Mahlobo Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
Politics
Eskom says it's working on lifting power cuts by weekend The embattled power utility announced that load shedding will be reduced to stage three until Friday. 21 April 2022 6:26 AM
Post Office wants bigger slice of the pie, takes aim at courier companies Bruce Whitfield talks to MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen about the South African Post Office Amendment Bill, published on Wednesday. 20 April 2022 11:31 PM
#TheyAreWelcome: 'Nando's adds to gender pronoun conversation in fresh, SA way' Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, founding partner of Think Creative Africa. 20 April 2022 10:36 PM
Business
When should you see a doctor for your headaches? Neurologist Dr Prakash Kathan gives tell-tale signs that should warrant medical attention when dealing with an ongoing headache. 20 April 2022 5:35 PM
'Tips belong to the waiter – NOT the restaurant' Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Restaurant Association of SA CEO, Wendy Alberts. 20 April 2022 3:51 PM
Women experience more sexual pleasure when high on dagga – study Cannabis may improve female orgasms, and users are getting lucky more often than non-users, a couple of studies found. 20 April 2022 3:50 PM
Lifestyle
'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn Record-breaking ultramarathon athlete, Gerda Steyn, speaks about her recent success at the Two Oceans Marathon. 20 April 2022 2:37 PM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Sport
Should men always pay for first date? Lawyer sparks debate by saying they must Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2022 8:18 AM
'Netflix has to go back to the drawing board after shares and subscribers drop' John Maytham chats to news producer Stephan Lombard. 21 April 2022 7:47 AM
Singer Lira suffers stroke; 'ability to communicate' affected, says family According to the family in a statement released on her official Facebook page, the 44-year-old singer had recently travelled to Ge... 20 April 2022 5:46 AM
Entertainment
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Charlize Theron rallies global support to raise funds for KZN flood relief The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project has created a fundraiser to get behind the flood relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal. 19 April 2022 10:47 AM
World
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA's dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa's electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Africa
THULILE KHANYILE: Does it matter if women are mentored by men? Mentorship where my mentor is unable to relate to my challenges as a woman can overlook my womanhood and/or find it irrelevant mat... 20 April 2022 2:40 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be 'greener' and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Opinion

The Clement Manyathela Show
In conversation with Mondli Gungubele

In conversation with Mondli Gungubele

5 April 2022 11:57 AM

In a wide-ranging interview, Clement speaks to the minister in Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele about the end of the state of disaster, government’s stance on the Ukraine/Russia crisis and the state of the state security agency.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Health and Wellness: Bed-wetting in adults

19 April 2022 12:05 PM

Clement Manyathela is joined but Dr Craig Mamitele a Urologist to talk about bed-wetting in adults a common problem among children but can also be a stressful and embarrassing condition amongst adults, to try and find ways o how to deal with it.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World of Work- Does working at home inspire creativity?

19 April 2022 11:55 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Obrnewa Amponash who is a transformational on the World Of Work Feature to discuss if working from home inspires creativity, and how people can find ways to make working from home more conducive 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Journey Of Bank Note

19 April 2022 11:45 AM

Clement Manyathela is joined by Pearl Kgalegi who is the Head of Currency Management at the SARB to talk about the Journey of the Bank note in South Africa and  the Value of the South African Currency since the transformation of the Pound to the Rand in 1961  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In Conversation with Helen Zille

19 April 2022 11:26 AM

Clement Manyathela is in conversation with Helen Zille the DA’S Federal chairperson, discussing various issues within the DA, the political space the party finds itself in as well as the Party’s opinions on issues around Foreign Nationals in South Africa along with the KZN relief funds.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

19 April 2022 10:06 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN Floods

14 April 2022 2:38 PM

Meggan Volkwyn · Marketing & Communications Officer at FoodForward SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN Floods

14 April 2022 2:37 PM

Mpumi Langa - 1st Vice president of the Durban Chamber of Commerse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the Desk- Pilots

14 April 2022 12:05 PM

Clement is joined is by the two Senior First Officers at SAA, Sibusiso Nxumalo and Refilwe Mosebetsi to talk about what it takes to be a pilot and their journey to success.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging Out with Panyaza Lesufi

14 April 2022 11:49 AM

Clement is hanging out with the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi to talk about his upbringing, his journey in politics and  the  leadership skills. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

KZN Floods

14 April 2022 10:58 AM

Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ex-DA member Ntuli labels Zille delusional, incompetent over meeting claims

Politics

Politics

Help put Joburg northern suburbs lone arsonist behind bars and get R10k reward

Local

Local

Blood supply depleted, SANBS in 'very dire situation' and asks for donations

Local

Local

Hawks not afraid to go after high-profile politicians, Lebeya tells MPs

21 April 2022 8:13 AM

21 April 2022 8:13 AM

Motshekga urges KZN communities, parents, teachers to help school clean-up ops

21 April 2022 7:52 AM

21 April 2022 7:52 AM

Slain Kagiso Diale joined electricity protest to help community, says family

21 April 2022 7:40 AM

21 April 2022 7:40 AM

