Health and Wellness: Eye Care/Eye health

Clement speaks to Dr Bayanda Mbambisa, an Ophthalmologist and President of the Ophthalmologist Society of South Africa about maintaining good eye health and make sure you’re seeing your best.
Clement Manyathela is joined but Dr Craig Mamitele a Urologist to talk about bed-wetting in adults a common problem among children but can also be a stressful and embarrassing condition amongst adults, to try and find ways o how to deal with it.
Clement Manyathela is joined by Obrnewa Amponash who is a transformational on the World Of Work Feature to discuss if working from home inspires creativity, and how people can find ways to make working from home more conducive
Clement Manyathela is joined by Pearl Kgalegi who is the Head of Currency Management at the SARB to talk about the Journey of the Bank note in South Africa and the Value of the South African Currency since the transformation of the Pound to the Rand in 1961
Clement Manyathela is in conversation with Helen Zille the DA'S Federal chairperson, discussing various issues within the DA, the political space the party finds itself in as well as the Party's opinions on issues around Foreign Nationals in South Africa along with the KZN relief funds.
Meggan Volkwyn · Marketing & Communications Officer at FoodForward SA
Mpumi Langa - 1st Vice president of the Durban Chamber of Commerse
Clement is joined is by the two Senior First Officers at SAA, Sibusiso Nxumalo and Refilwe Mosebetsi to talk about what it takes to be a pilot and their journey to success.
Clement is hanging out with the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi to talk about his upbringing, his journey in politics and the leadership skills.
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA