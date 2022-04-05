World of Work - The drawn-out interview process

Streaming issues? Report here
Ramaphosa: Oversight structure to ensure allocated funds used for KZN flood aid This follows President Ramaphosa's announcement on Monday night that the country was returning to a national state of disaster to... 19 April 2022 8:54 AM
Check your load shedding schedule here 702 has put together some information on where to check out how long your area could be load shed. 19 April 2022 8:33 AM
Is there a HUGE skills shortage in aviation industry? Aviation expert Guy Leitch and SA Aviation Authority spokesperson Phindiwe Gweb shine the spotlight on the industry. 19 April 2022 8:15 AM
Are Transnet's ongoing security and legal problems grounds for force majeure? Transnet's informed coal exporters of its inability to perform - Bruce Whitfield talks to Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. 14 April 2022 8:05 PM
City of Cape Town launches real-time load shedding app to make your life easier The new load shedding app is available for free on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. 14 April 2022 12:24 PM
Panyaza Lesufi: Assign me the pain of the country and I will heal it Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging out feature, Panyaza Lesufi says he plans to retire at the age of 60. 14 April 2022 11:28 AM
Eskom escalates power cuts to stage 4 The power utility said that had been forced to escalate the power cuts after units at Majuba and Tutuka tripped. 19 April 2022 7:39 AM
Eskom: Further drop in generation capacity could see power cuts extended The utility implemented stage 2 power cuts on Sunday. 18 April 2022 7:47 AM
Vital questions to ask your broker when seeking financial advice Paul Roelofse, a certified financial planner, gives a few tips on the important questions you should ask when seeking advice from... 15 April 2022 12:32 PM
What are property levies and why do I need to pay them? Zain Johnson speaks to Shafeeka Anthony, marketing manager at JustMoney.co.za. 19 April 2022 6:38 AM
Love and fear have a particular and 'distinct impact' on people Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane talks about love and fear and the impact they have on the brain. 17 April 2022 10:44 AM
SANBS wants to improve your health The new Donor Wellness Support Programme is aimed at assisting, educating and empowering donors to improve their health. 15 April 2022 2:06 PM
Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next Most recently, Viwe Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in P... 13 April 2022 4:14 PM
Decision on Two Oceans event permit looms: 'We've tried very hard to negotiate' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith. 12 April 2022 9:28 AM
Maharaj stars as Proteas skittle out Bangladesh to wrap up Test series victory Bangladesh resumed play on day four on 27/3 in pursuit of the 413 target but South African spinners, Maharaj and Simon Harmer, pic... 11 April 2022 11:34 AM
Woman sharing horrific ordeal at hotel in Zanzibar goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:49 AM
VIDEO: Woman surviving falling off platform under moving train goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2022 8:48 AM
Celebrity boxing matches do nothing for the sport, says expert Boxing correspondent Peter Leopeng says the match between Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiQ just shows that Nyovest is a marketing gen... 16 April 2022 11:31 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
Elon Musk's $40bn+ cash bid for Twitter: 'What on earth is he thinking!' Musk wants Twitter as a platform for 'free speech'. Bruce Whitfield chats to Paul Theron, outspoken MD of Vestact Asset Management 14 April 2022 9:37 PM
Elon Musk turns his gaze on becoming social media mogul in Twitter takeover bid Tesla chief Elon Musk has launched a hostile takeover bid for Twitter, offering to buy 100% of its stock and take it private, acco... 14 April 2022 1:24 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
Renewable energy offers light at the end of SA’s dark power tunnel Can alternative power sources solve South Africa’s electricity deficit and bring economic opportunity for the country? 12 April 2022 5:00 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
YONELA DIKO: Uber and e-hailing companies need a new business model Government must set the rules of the game to avoid exploitation and abuse and no business should operate outside regulatory arms. 19 April 2022 7:17 AM
Not ‘the greatest’ – Donald Trump’s Truth Social app bombs Donald Trump's new social media platform is failing subscribers. Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice. 14 April 2022 10:12 PM
[WATCH] Volkswagen honours entrepreneurs as the people driving SA forward VW's campaign for the new Crafter panel van is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 13 April 2022 8:40 PM
The Clement Manyathela Show
World of Work - The drawn-out interview process

World of Work - The drawn-out interview process

5 April 2022 12:32 PM

Clement speaks to Zanele Luvuno, the Managing Director of Transcend Talent Management about handling a drawn out interview process.  What happens when the interview process drags on to a fourth, fifth or even sixth round?


KZN Floods

14 April 2022 2:38 PM

Meggan Volkwyn · Marketing & Communications Officer at FoodForward SA 

KZN Floods

14 April 2022 2:37 PM

Mpumi Langa - 1st Vice president of the Durban Chamber of Commerse

Across the Desk- Pilots

14 April 2022 12:05 PM

Clement is joined is by the two Senior First Officers at SAA, Sibusiso Nxumalo and Refilwe Mosebetsi to talk about what it takes to be a pilot and their journey to success.

Hanging Out with Panyaza Lesufi

14 April 2022 11:49 AM

Clement is hanging out with the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi to talk about his upbringing, his journey in politics and  the  leadership skills. 

KZN Floods

14 April 2022 10:58 AM

Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA 

#702Openline

14 April 2022 10:08 AM

Clement is joined by the President of National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa, Muzi Hlengwa, the Marketing and Communications Officer at Food Forward SA, Meggan Volkwyn  and the 1st Vice President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce,  Mpumi Langa to talk about how organisations are helping people affected by the floods, the cost to businesses and KZN economy. 

What's the Tea - Do you hide treats and secretly eat alone?

13 April 2022 12:43 PM

Clement and listeners share about hiding treats from others, especially children. Do you hide treats and secretly eat alone? 

Role of social workers in vulnerable communities

13 April 2022 12:42 PM

Clement speaks to Gloria Mutloane, the Social Work Manager at the Department of Social Development, Professor Shahana Rasool from the department of social work at the University of Johannesburg and Meleney Kriel, the CEO of the Viva Foundation about the role social workers play in providing assistance for vulnerable communities and whether they are adequately supported.

Listener’s Choice: What you need to know when dealing with debt collectors

13 April 2022 11:54 AM

On listener’s choice, Clement speaks to Luleka Mengcane, the Public Relations Manager at the Council for Debt Collectors about the conduct of debt collectors and what do you need to know when dealing with debt collectors.

#702Openline

13 April 2022 10:07 AM
