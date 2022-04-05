World of Work - The drawn-out interview process

Clement speaks to Zanele Luvuno, the Managing Director of Transcend Talent Management about handling a drawn out interview process. What happens when the interview process drags on to a fourth, fifth or even sixth round?
Meggan Volkwyn · Marketing & Communications Officer at FoodForward SA
Mpumi Langa - 1st Vice president of the Durban Chamber of Commerse
Clement is joined is by the two Senior First Officers at SAA, Sibusiso Nxumalo and Refilwe Mosebetsi to talk about what it takes to be a pilot and their journey to success.
Clement is hanging out with the Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi to talk about his upbringing, his journey in politics and the leadership skills.
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA
Clement is joined by the President of National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa, Muzi Hlengwa, the Marketing and Communications Officer at Food Forward SA, Meggan Volkwyn and the 1st Vice President of the Durban Chamber of Commerce, Mpumi Langa to talk about how organisations are helping people affected by the floods, the cost to businesses and KZN economy.
Clement and listeners share about hiding treats from others, especially children. Do you hide treats and secretly eat alone?
Clement speaks to Gloria Mutloane, the Social Work Manager at the Department of Social Development, Professor Shahana Rasool from the department of social work at the University of Johannesburg and Meleney Kriel, the CEO of the Viva Foundation about the role social workers play in providing assistance for vulnerable communities and whether they are adequately supported.
On listener's choice, Clement speaks to Luleka Mengcane, the Public Relations Manager at the Council for Debt Collectors about the conduct of debt collectors and what do you need to know when dealing with debt collectors.