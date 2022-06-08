Listener's Choice- What is occupational rent for new properties?

Clement Manyathela is in conversation with the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan about the work done by the Presidential State-owned Enterprise Council.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi talks about South Africans selling their identities to undocumented foreign nationals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Senior Editor at the Khaleej Times Mazhar Farooqui to look at the extradition process of the Guptas brothers from the United Arab Emirates.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by relationship coach Nu Davidson to talk about sexual compatibility and how couples can work on their sex life.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Clinical Psychologist Angela Deh, talking about the mindset that comes from poverty background. They expand on how one can deal with conditioned scarcity mindset, and how do people know when to draw the line between saving money and the fear of going back to poverty.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement Manyathela is joined by Tshidi Madia Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News and Carol Paton Political and financial journalist at News24, to analyse the complaint that has been launched by former spy boss Arthur Frazer, on a burglary that took place in president Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mamelodi Sundowns Head coach Steve Kompela is hanging out with Clement Manyathela. Coach Kompela goes through his journey as coach and shares some life lessons. He goes deeply in expanding on how he believes life should be lived.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Director of Zikakalala Attorneys Mpumelelo Zikalala joins Clement Manyathela to share his comments on the public protector Busisiswe Mhwebane approaching the African Commission for Human Rights and People’s right. Mkhwebane is accusing the South African government of violating her rights amid her impeachment process in parliament.LISTEN TO PODCAST