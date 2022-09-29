Are prison rehabilitation programs effective? Does the parole system need a relook and rethink?

Clement speaks to a number of stakeholders in the rehabilitation of offenders at our country’s correctional facilities and asks whether the rehabilitation programmes are effective.
On this week's edition of What's the Tea, Thabo engages with listeners on their stories of how hooking up their friends on a date was successful or not.
Thabo speaks to Chief Negotiator of Government at the department of Public service and Administration, James Galorale discussing the government's wage bill and providing more clarity on the current offers brought forth by government.
Clement is joined by Health and Fitness Coach, Kate Murray sharing various ways of distressing such as dancing, writing, going to the gym or taking a walk as an alternative to traditional talk therapy and how effective these activities are.
Clement speaks to Career Coach, Lesego Kwinika discussing supportive structures provided by the company that can be utilized by its employees to maintain the health and wellness of the employee.
Clement speaks the President of Action SA, Herman Mashaba about the dialogue they will be having with members of the public on the party's way forward when it comes to coalitions.
Clement speaks to Moses Mushi, the Spokesperson for the Department of Public Service and Administration, clarifying the packages that come with being a member of the executive, set out in the ministerial handbook.
Clement speaks to the spokesperson for IPID, Lizzy Suping explaining the process of holding police officers accountable where they are found guilty of committing crimes such as rape and to the Editor at Viewfinder, Daneel Knoetze discussing their role as a police accountability tracker in cases where police officers have participated in illegal activities and how they collect data which can be used to hold these institutions accountable.
Clement is joined by UCT Spokesperson, Elijah Moholola to address some of the governance challenges that have been plaguing the University of Cape Town.