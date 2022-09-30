Clement speaks to Relationship coach, Shelly Lewin discussing how financial power can be used to dominate in a relationship and how as a result it can potentially lead to toxicity and other forms of abuse in the relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by TMPD superintendent, Kuki Tshabalala and two OUTsurance traffic controllers, Johnson Dlamini and Nthabiseng Moloto, understanding and appreciating the work they do to manage traffic on our roads.
Clement is joined by Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development , Angela Thokozile Didiza reflecting on her journey as a political and government leader who has witnessed transitioning of the South African government over the last 28years. She talks about serving in several positions in the cabinet and leading her political party the African National Congress.
Clement speaks to Whistle-blower Bianca Goodson following Mckenzie's withdrawal from B4SA over Transnet graft charge.
Clement is joined by Principal at Real Estate Agency Snooks Estates, Matseleng Mogodi discussing the responsibilities for both tenant and landlord when there is an early termination of a lease agreement on property rented out.
Clement speaks to ANC Gauteng Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi following the resignation by David Makhura and whether or not he will be the next premier.