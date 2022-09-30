Across the desk - The evolution of culture and its impact on music

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
School uses technology to help support pupils' mental health Centennial Schools has partned with Cody Gordon, co-founder of the It'sOk App - an app that supports learners with their mental he... 8 October 2022 12:34 PM
Agritech disruptor AgriKool provides an online marketplace for farmers AgriKool is hoping to cut out the middleman and create an African hub for retailers to access food and other agricultural products... 8 October 2022 12:21 PM
Ekhuruleni Police Station robbed off their firearms Thabo Mdluli talks to policing expert, Eldered De Klerk about the 8th Police Station Robbery this year which occurred at Ekhulerel... 7 October 2022 8:54 PM
The Midday Report Express: Jacob Zuma 'released' from prison Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 October 2022 2:24 PM
New bill criminalises criticism of the government – Dear SA The road to hell is paved with good intentions and South Africa may soon resemble Russia, if a new bill is enacted. 7 October 2022 1:52 PM
Lesufi to ‘bring back the dignity of the ANC’: Gauteng ANC deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi's work as a public servant speaks for itself and he is a more than a capable candidate for the job, says Gauteng's... 7 October 2022 6:37 AM
[PICS] 0.5-bedroom hokkie behind garage in Sea Point on sale for R1.5 million After a brief Covid-induced lull, property prices in and around central Cape Town are back to being insane in the membrane. 7 October 2022 3:28 PM
Rage is building in SA- how to channel that anger positively into your business Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis presents an impassioned argument on how to deal with the frustrations of running a small busine... 6 October 2022 10:39 PM
Akin Omotoso - 'I made it this far because I'm not afraid to fail' Akin Omotoso is a film director, writer and actor who first rose to prominence in 'Generations' as Khaya Motene. 7 October 2022 4:42 PM
Money like sex can be used to show power: Is your partner financially abusive? Having a financially stable partner can be seen as a blessing but what happens when your lover uses their money to control you? 7 October 2022 4:37 PM
Morocco the favourite to host Afcon 2025 after Guinea stripped of hosting rights Algeria and Morocco have reportedly launched rival bids to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - Guinea lost its hosting rights be... 5 October 2022 6:45 PM
Nike returns as Springbok jersey manufacturer The American sportswear giant replaces Japanese manufacturer, ASICS, which has partnered with the Boks since 2014. 26 September 2022 2:08 PM
Making waves (and history): SA sends para surfers to world champs for first time South Africa's Para Surfing team are heading to the World Para Surf Championships in California, but they need your help. 26 September 2022 10:09 AM
Craig David announces 'Rendezvous' with his SA fans in Cape Town this December Craig David’s TS5 show in Cape Town will feature some of the City’s favourite DJs and radio stars, including KFM's Carl Wastie. 6 October 2022 1:24 PM
WATCH: Mother pranks child to wash candy floss before eating A video of a mother pranking her child to clean his candy floss before eating has gone viral. 5 October 2022 12:04 PM
Zephany Nurse doccie 'Girl, Taken' now screening at local cinemas Girl Taken, tells the gripping story of Zephany Nurse who was kidnapped as an infant from her mother's hospital bedside 3 October 2022 2:19 PM
Russian conscripts travel 480km in small boat to freedom in Alaska Desperate to avoid fighting in the war in Ukraine, two Russian men did the unthinkable: take a small boat to freedom in Alaska. 7 October 2022 11:57 AM
The eve of climate destruction: Daily Maverick launches an urgent call to action Anneli Kamfer's song channels the same powerful anger and intensity as Barry McGuire’s original as she vocalises the call to make... 4 October 2022 10:31 AM
NATO members support Ukraine’s formal bid to join the military alliance Central and Eastern European NATO members are in support of Ukraine’s formal application to join the alliance. 3 October 2022 4:25 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 8:40 AM
Lions and crocodiles eat Islamic militants in Mozambique Lions and crocodiles may have killed more Islamic militants during a recent operation in Mozambique than the army. 30 September 2022 2:04 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
'Blood Psalms': An appropriately unhinged defence of convoluted camp Showmax's 'Blood Psalms' amateur attempts at CGI and wonky story telling hinder it from being the uber-serious show it wants to be... 7 October 2022 1:11 PM
Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
Across the desk - The evolution of culture and its impact on music

Across the desk - The evolution of culture and its impact on music

30 September 2022 11:09 AM

Clement is joined by jazz musician Dr Sello Galane and 702 Music Presenter Richard Nwamba where they discuss the evolution of culture and its impact on music. They look at the changes in languages and the sound of African music.


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Relationship Focus: Using financial power to dominate relationships

7 October 2022 12:02 PM

Clement speaks to Relationship coach, Shelly Lewin discussing how financial power can be used to dominate in a relationship and how as a result it can potentially lead to toxicity and other forms of abuse in the relationship. 

Across the desk: Exploring the work of Traffic controllers

7 October 2022 11:04 AM

Clement is joined by TMPD superintendent, Kuki Tshabalala  and two OUTsurance traffic controllers, Johnson Dlamini and Nthabiseng Moloto, understanding and appreciating the work they do to manage traffic on our roads. 

#702Openline

7 October 2022 10:10 AM
The need for electoral reform- Will parliament meet the extended 10th December 2022 deadline?

6 October 2022 12:06 PM
Hanging out with Angela Thokozile Didiza

6 October 2022 11:18 AM

Clement is joined by Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development , Angela Thokozile Didiza reflecting on her journey as a political and government leader who has witnessed transitioning of the South African  government over the last 28years. She talks about serving in several positions in the cabinet and leading her political party the African National Congress.

#702Openline

6 October 2022 10:14 AM
What's the Tea - Do you get offended if people don’t put an effort when wishing you a happy birthday?

5 October 2022 12:00 PM
McKinsey and B4SA part ways over state capture graft

5 October 2022 11:49 AM

Clement speaks to Whistle-blower Bianca Goodson following Mckenzie’s withdrawal from B4SA over Transnet graft charge. 

Listeners Choice: Termination of lease agreement Part II

5 October 2022 11:41 AM

Clement is joined by Principal at Real Estate Agency Snooks Estates, Matseleng Mogodi discussing the responsibilities for both tenant and landlord when there is an early termination of a lease agreement on property rented out.

Panyaza Lesufi tipped to become Gauteng's next Premier

5 October 2022 11:37 AM

Clement speaks to ANC Gauteng Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi following the resignation by David Makhura and whether or not he will be the next premier. 

