Thabo hosts dating coach, Leigh Joy as she answers listener’s dating and relationships questions and concerns.LISTEN TO PODCAST
On across the desk this week, Thabo Shole-Mashao standing in for Clement, speaks to digital content creators about how they have managed to monetize content on social media platforms.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Researcher and data analyst at Good Governance Africa Pranish Desai speaks to Thabo about issues of financial misconduct and mismanagement in local government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabo speaks to the executive Mayor of the Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality, Khumalo Molefe clarifying allegations against him that he has solicited donations from business in the areaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabo is hanging out with soccer legend Marks ‘Go Man Go’ Maponyane reflecting on his life and illustrious football career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Many people struggle to choose a career to pursue, due to lack of information and career guidance. To choose the right career, there are important guidelines that one should follow. Career coach Briony Liber join Clement to give tips and guidelines to follow when choosing a career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Several South Africans fled turmoil and violence of the Apartheid regime to avoid arrest and harassment for their political activities. Poet, Sculptor, Writer Prof Pitika Ntuli, Former member of Azanian People’s Liberation Army Xola Tyamzashe and ANC Veteran Pallo Jordan joins Clement where they share their stories on how life was when they were forced to leave South Africa because of political instabilities.LISTEN TO PODCAST