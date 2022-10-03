City of Joburg returns to ANC control

Several South Africans fled turmoil and violence of the Apartheid regime to avoid arrest and harassment for their political activities. Poet, Sculptor, Writer Prof Pitika Ntuli, Former member of Azanian People’s Liberation Army Xola Tyamzashe and ANC Veteran Pallo Jordan joins Clement where they share their stories on how life was when they were forced to leave South Africa because of political instabilities.

