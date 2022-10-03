DA loses City of Joburg mayorship

Clement speaks to Federal Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance, Helen Zille on the DA’s loss of the mayoral position in the city of Joburg which saw the ousting of DA’s Mpho Phalatse through a motion of confidence.
Clement speaks to the spokesperson for IPID, Lizzy Suping explaining the process of holding police officers accountable where they are found guilty of committing crimes such as rape and to the Editor at Viewfinder, Daneel Knoetze discussing their role as a police accountability tracker in cases where police officers have participated in illegal activities and how they collect data which can be used to hold these institutions accountable.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by UCT Spokesperson, Elijah Moholola to address some of the government challenges that have been plaguing the University of Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Relationship coach, Shelly Lewin discussing how financial power can be used to dominate in a relationship and how as a result it can potentially lead to toxicity and other forms of abuse in the relationship.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by TMPD superintendent, Kuki Tshabalala and two OUTsurance traffic controllers, Johnson Dlamini and Nthabiseng Moloto, understanding and appreciating the work they do to manage traffic on our roads.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development , Angela Thokozile Didiza reflecting on her journey as a political and government leader who has witnessed transitioning of the South African government over the last 28years. She talks about serving in several positions in the cabinet and leading her political party the African National Congress.LISTEN TO PODCAST