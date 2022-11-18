702Opnline

Head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team Daniel speaks to Clement about the outcomes of COP27 also share of the details on how South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan entails.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Democratic Alliance Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga where they discuss the recent poll that was done the party which according to Msimanga suggests that DA supporters are open for the party to coalition. They also look the future of coalition in Gauteng province.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement speaks to Relationship Coach, Dr Nomasonto Zwane, looking at dating with children and ways to navigate that without compromising both the relationship with your kids and your partner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement hangs out with Fashion Designers, Nina Sedumedi, Founder and Director of Nina Sedumedi creations, Owner and Founder of Saint Vuyo, Thulani Mlambo, Founder of StitchedByInga, Inga Sebata, sharing all the details that go into their every day lives as designers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is joined by Co-Founder at Lift Airline, Gidon Novick, Chartered accountant and analyst, Khaya Sithole and Democratic Alliance member of Scopa, Alf Lees following Gidon Novick’s resignation from Takatso Board.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement is in conversation with Head Coach at Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis looking at her journey in football from playing with school shoes in her hometown, Salt River in Cape Town to leading Banyana Banyana in winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clement, along with 702 listeners offer advise to a 702 listener who’s in desperate need of advice on how to deal with a friend that always avoids the bill.LISTEN TO PODCAST