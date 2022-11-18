702Opnline

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
The Rohatyn Group buys Ethos Private Equity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart MacKenzie - CEO at Ethos Private Equity
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
HBR at 100 The Most Influential and Innovative Articles from Harvard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kelly Ansara - Sales Manager at Jonathan Ball Publishers
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - A Rising Man by Abir Mukherjee
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Levy - Labour Analyst at Andrew Levy & Associates
Today at 19:33
IN CPT STUDIO: Other People’s Money : Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Knott-Craig Jnr - Former iBurst and Mxit CEO and Current Chairman at Isizwe.com
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Citizens doing it for themselves: How Happy Feet keeps Emmarentia Dam clean A local running group, Happy Feet, has implemented an initiative to clean up the botanical gardens at Emmarentia Dam. 21 November 2022 3:58 PM
What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan? What does the climate future look like in South Africa following the World Leaders Summit at the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27... 21 November 2022 10:47 AM
WATCH: What is your defining survival story in life? A video has gone viral of the renowned US motivational speaker and pastor, TD Jakes, talking and manifesting about survival. 21 November 2022 9:05 AM
View all Local
DA has no intention of going into coalition with ANC, says Solly Msimanga Some DA supporters have allegedly suggested a coalition with the ANC, is this something we could see? 21 November 2022 9:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: SA intends extraditing alleged mobster back to Israel Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 November 2022 1:42 PM
'Govt hasn't had the courage for the tough calls: Let's hope for this post-Dec' Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's strong half-year results and the challenges facing South Africa.... 17 November 2022 4:54 PM
View all Politics
What Elon Musk needs to do to save Twitter from tanking Ever since billionaire, Elon Musk, acquired Twitter for $44 billion, things have been spiralling out of control at a concerning ra... 18 November 2022 4:03 PM
National shutdown on the cards as PSA and govt reach wage negotiation impasse The government announced that it has revised the wage offer from 3% to 7,5% for public servants. 18 November 2022 8:03 AM
Why Novick's resignation highlights govt's inability to work with private sector On Monday, Gidon Novick resigned as the CEO and board member of Takatso Consortium, who is planning a 51% purchase of SAA from the... 18 November 2022 3:45 AM
View all Business
Parenting and parents: why are some parents impossible to please? Having a parent who is never happy with what you do can be stressful, so how do you cope with this? 21 November 2022 3:25 PM
Learning disabilities do not mean children are intellectually weak -expert Occupational Therapist Annelize Clark said learning difficulties do not reflect intellectual disability. 21 November 2022 2:29 PM
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Senegal and Netherlands world cup clash a big game to watch' - Analyst The Lions of Teranga will be playing their opening game of the group stages against the Dutch at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. 21 November 2022 8:51 AM
Hlompho Kekana backs Bafana to improve and qualify for World Cup The former Mamelodi Sundowns captain does believe that the current national squad can improve and gain entry into the big tourname... 18 November 2022 1:25 PM
SA trio: Grace, Lawrence & Bezuidenhout rise up at the Nedbank Golf Challenge With Grace and Lawrence one shot off the pace, the former is searching for a second title win at the million dollar challenge whil... 13 November 2022 4:54 AM
View all Sport
Tali's back! Stars of 'Tali's Joburg Diary' dish on series 3 of the hit show The first episode of 'Tali’s Joburg Diary' is now streaming on Showmax, with new episodes launching every Friday. 21 November 2022 12:29 PM
SA's 2023 Grammy hopefuls delighted with nominations Three of SA's best-loved musicians have been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. 21 November 2022 12:16 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's own rendition of Rihanna's 'Lift Me Up' SA's beloved youth choir deliver glorious harmonies on their cover of Rihanna's new song from the soundtrack of 'Black Panther: Wa... 12 November 2022 11:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
Iran shuts down social media, internet amid crackdown on protestors "We are not at liberty to confirm or deny what has been said because Iran has decided to shutdown social media and internet." 16 November 2022 10:04 AM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
Mozambique ships first LNG exports to gas-hungry Europe The liquified natural gas was shipped from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province as Russia puts the squeeze on supplies to Europe. 16 November 2022 4:33 PM
COP27: What went down so far Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27 in a new segment. Here's what you may have missed. 11 November 2022 12:55 PM
Mauritius needs tourism bump to help ease current currency crunch What's the story with Mauritius's currency issues? Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Ri... 8 November 2022 7:33 PM
View all Africa
Don't be tricked into debt review on the phone- it's likely 'a pack of lies' The debt counselling scam is on the increase in South Africa warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 17 November 2022 5:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Meyiwa case a prime example why journos shouldn't pay for content From a journalistic perspective should docuseries producers have offered money as payment in the first place asks Mandy Wiener. 17 November 2022 3:58 AM
[WATCH] Rating bakkies: Do Schalk and Bakkies pull it off? The latest instalment of the WeBuyCars 'Flip'it!' campaign is funny for sure, but Schalk Bezuidenhout is over-used argues advertis... 16 November 2022 4:47 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Clement Manyathela Show
arrow_forward
#702Opnline

#702Opnline

18 November 2022 8:08 AM


More episodes from The Clement Manyathela Show

Understanding South Africa's Just Energy Transition Investment Plan

21 November 2022 9:18 AM

Head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team Daniel  speaks to Clement about the outcomes of COP27 also share of the details on how South Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment Plan entails.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA to decide on supporter's suggestion to work with the ANC

21 November 2022 8:41 AM

Clement is joined by Democratic Alliance Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga where they discuss the recent poll that was done the party which according to Msimanga suggests that DA supporters are open for the party to coalition. They also look the future of coalition in Gauteng province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702 Open line

21 November 2022 8:25 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relationship Focus: Dating with Children

18 November 2022 10:07 AM

Clement speaks to Relationship Coach, Dr Nomasonto Zwane, looking at dating with children and ways to navigate that without compromising both the relationship with your kids and your partner.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Across the desk: Fashion Designers

18 November 2022 9:22 AM

Clement hangs out with Fashion Designers, Nina Sedumedi, Founder and Director of Nina Sedumedi creations, Owner and Founder of Saint Vuyo, Thulani Mlambo, Founder of StitchedByInga, Inga Sebata, sharing all the details that go into their every day lives as designers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the SAA acquisition still viable?

17 November 2022 10:09 AM

Clement is joined by Co-Founder at Lift Airline, Gidon Novick, Chartered accountant and analyst, Khaya Sithole and Democratic Alliance member of Scopa, Alf Lees following Gidon Novick’s resignation from Takatso Board.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hanging out with Desiree Ellis

17 November 2022 9:08 AM

Clement is in conversation with Head Coach at Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis looking at her journey in football from playing with school shoes in her hometown, Salt River in Cape Town to leading Banyana Banyana in winning the Women’s African Cup of Nations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#702Openline

17 November 2022 8:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s the Tea: How to handle friends who avoid the bill?

16 November 2022 10:07 AM

Clement, along with 702 listeners offer advise to a 702 listener who’s in desperate need of advice on how to deal with a friend that always avoids the bill. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does South Africa need for the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan?

Local

Veterinary expert on pit bull ban: 'The solution lies in creating awareness'

Local

Vigilantes burn pitbulls alive after child attacked in Cape Town

Local

